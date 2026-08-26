Cathal O’Neill Graduates from UL After All-Ireland Heroics

Cathal O’Neill graduates from UL weeks after All-Ireland heroics with Limerick

Limerick hurling star Cathal O’Neill has celebrated another major milestone, graduating from the University of Limerick just weeks after being named Man of the Match in the All-Ireland final.

Cathal O’Neill: From All-Ireland glory to graduation Age: 24

24 Club: Crecora-Manister

Crecora-Manister County: Limerick

Limerick Degree: BSc in Physical Education with Irish

BSc in Physical Education with Irish 2026 All-Ireland Final: 1-4 and Man of the Match

1-4 and Man of the Match Next step: Teaching PE and Irish at Coláiste Chiaráin, Croom

“I remember getting free and in fairness to Aaron Gillane, he played an unbelievable pass inside and I just decided to go for it. It’s a lovely moment to look back on for sure.”

“I think it was particularly special given the two years previous we had. 2024 and 2025 hurt us a lot and just to get to the top again means a great deal.”

Balancing Limerick hurling and university life

“I think in UL it’s actually easier than most colleges to balance your studies and sport because you are looking around at hundreds of other athletes doing the very same thing. “The facilities for training are top notch and also you’ve the library there to put in hours needed for studying.”

From Crecora-Manister to Limerick

“Scoil Naomh Iósaf had a profound impact on me with regards to hurling. The school is steeped in GAA tradition and the teachers there had a massive enthusiasm for sport.”

Fitzgibbon Cup success with UL

“I chose UL because I had grown up going to training for Limerick underage out there. My father also used to take me to Fitzgibbon Cup games so, I suppose, I was never going to go anywhere else.”

O’Neill begins teaching career

“I’m starting a teaching job in Coláiste Chiaráin the day after my graduation. I’m teaching PE and Irish with full 22 hours so I’m delighted with that. “I did my last placement there and I loved it so I’m very excited to go back now as an actual teacher.”

Club championship now the focus

“As an athlete I think you are always trying to just look forward to the next thing and the club has my full attention at the moment. “I’m aware how fortunate I am to be part of this Limerick hurling team at this time and have some incredible memories of the last six years.”

The Limerick star graduated with a, joining more than 3,000 students at UL’s autumn conferring ceremonies. His graduation comes just weeks after one of the biggest performances of his hurling career. O’Neill scoredand was named Man of the Match, with his memorable second-half goal among the defining moments of Limerick’s victory.For O’Neill, returning to the top of the hurling world carried extra significance following the disappointment of the previous two seasons.A recipient of a, O’Neill believes the university environment played an important role in allowing him to combine elite inter-county hurling with his studies.A native of Crecora, O’Neill’s GAA journey began withand at Scoil Naomh Iósaf in Adare. Former Limerick hurler Stephen Lavin was among the teachers who helped develop his passion for hurling, Gaeilge and teaching.His development continued at, where O’Neill emerged as one of the country’s outstanding young hurlers. As a third-year student, he scored 2-19 across three games as Ardscoil Rís won the 2018 Dr Harty Cup. He was subsequently named on the 2018 Minor Hurling Team of the Year before captaining Limerick to the Munster minor title in 2019. In 2021, O’Neill made his Limerick senior debut while he was still a secondary school student.University of Limerick was a natural destination for O’Neill, who had spent years attending Limerick underage training and Fitzgibbon Cup matches at the campus.He went on to become a major figure in UL hurling. O’Neill won his firstbefore adding another in 2025. He returned to the competition in 2026 and produced an outstanding display against Mary Immaculate College in the final as UL secured a record 10th Fitzgibbon Cup title.Graduation also marks the beginning of the next chapter of O’Neill’s life away from the hurling field. The 24-year-old is beginning a teaching position at, teaching the two subjects he studied at UL – PE and Irish.After an extraordinary summer with Limerick and another milestone off the field, O’Neill’s attention has already turned back to hurling. His immediate focus is now on the club championship with Crecora-Manister.

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