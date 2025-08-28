Michael Murphy tipped for Donegal return in 2026 as McEniff praises “wonderful footballer”

Michael Murphy tipped for Donegal return in 2026 as McEniff hails “wonderful footballer”

Donegal legend Michael Murphy looks set to commit for another season in 2026, with Brian McEniff declaring his return a huge boost following last month’s All-Ireland final defeat to Kerry.

Donegal’s hopes of going one better in 2026 have been given a major lift amid strong indications that talisman Michael Murphy will line out for another campaign. The 36-year-old, who came out of retirement this past season, is now tipped to extend his inter-county career for at least another year.

“He’s a wonderful footballer” — McEniff

Brian McEniff, who guided Donegal to their historic 1992 All-Ireland title, has been buoyed by the talk around Murphy’s decision.

“He’s a wonderful footballer. He’s a hell of a good guy as well,” McEniff said, describing Murphy’s influence both on and off the pitch. “I hear that Michael Murphy is going to give us another year. They can say what they want, but Murphy came back after two years and he was player of the match for Donegal in every match he played.

“And had Donegal won the All-Ireland, he probably would be Footballer of the Year. He’s very good to bring players into a game. He always takes a look at the opportunity to lay off the ball, more so than take his own score. He’s a great man to have in among the players, because he’s a great players’ man.”

Donegal’s bounce-back potential

McEniff is confident that Jim McGuinness and his squad can regroup after the disappointment of losing to Kerry in the 2025 final.

“We’ll probably take up another couple of young players, because we had a pretty good U-20 side this year. I’m very confident that Donegal will be there or thereabouts next year again,” he said.

McGuinness under scrutiny

McGuinness, who masterminded Donegal’s second Sam Maguire triumph in 2012, has been widely credited for revitalising the county during his second stint. But McEniff admitted the All-Ireland final defeat exposed key flaws.

“Jim had a bad All-Ireland final,” he admitted. “He didn’t pick up No 14, he was given the freedom of the park. Paudie Clifford … he wrecked us. He’ll realise what he has to do, and he’ll come back and he’ll do it because he’s that sort of a man.”

Reflecting on the loss, McEniff added: “We didn’t give an account of ourselves in the All-Ireland final. We didn’t battle, which was the worst part of it.”

Murphy still the talisman

If confirmed, Murphy’s decision to go again in 2026 will be celebrated across the county. His leadership, ability to lift teammates, and enduring class on the pitch could yet prove decisive as Donegal aim to finally dethrone Kerry next season.

