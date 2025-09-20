End of an Era for Portumna as Senior Status Slips Away

Portumna’s incredible 33-year stay at the top table of Galway hurling has come to an end.

A 0-24 to 2-14 defeat to Ballinderreen at Kenny Park seals their relegation to the Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship for 2026.

It is a landmark moment for one of Galway’s most storied clubs. Portumna have been ever-present

in the senior ranks since winning the Intermediate county title in 1992. Over the following two decades, they became one of the most dominant club sides in Ireland, capturing

six Galway SHC titles (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013) and an

extraordinary four All-Ireland Club SHC crowns (2006, 2008, 2009, 2014).

Central to that golden era were the legendary Canning brothers – Ollie, Joe, Tony, and Ivan – who became synonymous with Portumna’s rise to national prominence. Joe Canning, widely regarded as one of the greatest hurlers of all time,

was the talisman during their peak years, producing some of the most memorable club final performances ever seen

in Croke Park.

But today’s result represents a changing of the guard. While Portumna have continued to field competitive teams in

recent years, they have struggled to replicate the dominance of their late-2000s heyday. Ballinderreen’s sharp

shooting in Athenry proved too much despite Portumna’s goals keeping them in the contest until the closing stages.

For a generation of hurling fans, Portumna’s fall is a reminder of how quickly fortunes can turn at club level.

Their drop to Premier Intermediate brings the curtain down on one of the most successful chapters in Galway club hurling history – but also offers the chance for a rebuild and potential resurgence.