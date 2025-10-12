NFL Week 6 Previews, Key Games & Stats

Exciting finishes and thrilling comebacks have been the norm so far this season in the NFL as we hope for more of the same in Week 6.

There have been 24 games to feature a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime in the opening five weeks of the regular season.

Seven teams – Carolina, Jacksonville, Minnesota, New England, San Francisco, Tampa Bay and Tennessee – accomplished the feat last week.

During week 5, four teams – Tennessee (18 points), Carolina (17), Denver (14) and Jacksonville (14) – completed comebacks of at least 14 points to win.

Denver Broncos (3-2) at New York Jets (0-5)

The second of three straight weeks with a London game features the Denver Broncos and New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Denver leads the league with 21 sacks this season and ranks second in scoring defence, allowing 16.8 points per game. Linebacker Nik Bonitto leads the NFL with seven sacks and can become the first player since 2013 to record at least 1.5 sacks in four consecutive games.

The Jets, who played Minnesota last season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will become the seventh team to play in London in consecutive seasons, joining Detroit (2014-15), Jacksonville (2013-19, 2021-25), the Los Angeles Rams (2016-17), Miami (2014-15), Minnesota (2024-25) and the Raiders (2018-19).

Detroit Lions (4-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)

The two clubs will be meeting for the first time since Detroit’s 21-20 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the league’s 2023 Kick-off Game.

Detroit leads the NFL in scoring offence and have scored at least 34 points in each of their past four games. A win today can see them become the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to record at least 34 points in five games within a single season.

Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each scored a touchdown last week. It marked the 14th game in which they each have scored a touchdown.

Including the postseason, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has 299 touchdown passes in 138 career games. With a touchdown pass on Sunday night, he will surpass Aaron Rodgers (147 games) as the fastest player to 300 career touchdown passes, including the postseason, in NFL history.

Seattle Seahawks (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1)

Two of the top intercepting defences from the first five weeks of the season will be in action, as Jacksonville leads the league with 10 interceptions and Seattle ranks tied for second with seven.

Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd leads the NFL with four interceptions this season. Last week, he had a 99-yard interception-return for a touchdown against Kansas City, marking the longest regular-season interception-return touchdown by a linebacker in NFL history.

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald is one of five head coaches all time to win nine of his first 10 road games.

San Francisco 49ers (4-1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1)

The 49ers and Buccaneers will meet in Tampa for a fourth straight season.

Eddie Pineiro converted a 41-yard field goal in overtime to lift San Francisco over the Rams, 26-23, while Chase McLaughlin connected on a 39-yard field goal as time expired in regulation to help Tampa Bay win in Seattle, 38-35.

The Buccaneers are looking to begin a season 5-1 or better for the third time in 20 years (2021, 2005), while the 49ers can reach the mark for the third time under head coach Kyle Shanahan (2023, 2019).

In the win over Seattle, quarterback Baker Mayfield became the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 375 yards (379) in a game, with four-or-fewer incompletions (four).

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey is the only player with at least 100 scrimmage yards in five games this season. He can become the first running back with least 100 scrimmage yards in each of his team’s first six games of a season since Saquon Barkley in 2018.

Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

The Bills seek to win five of their first six games of a season for the third time under head coach Sean McDermott (2022, 2019), while the Falcons have won seven of their past eight games.

Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson leads the NFL with 146 scrimmage yards per game and Buffalo running back James Cook ranks four among running backs with 107.8 scrimmage yards per game.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is the fifth player in NFL history with a completion percentage of 70-or-higher and multiple touchdown passes in four of his team’s first five games of a season.

Chicago Bears (2-2) at Washington Commanders (3-2)

Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, the Bears’ No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Jayden Daniels, the Commanders’ No. 2 pick in 2024, are set to meet for the second consecutive season.

Last season, in Week 8, Daniels threw a 52-yard game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Noah Brown as time expired in the fourth quarter to give Washington an 18-15 victory.

Daniels has 4,232 passing yards and 1,015 rushing yards in 20 career games and is the first player in NFL history with at least 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his first 20 career games.

Chicago wide receiver Rome Odunze was the only player in the NFL with a touchdown reception in each of the first four weeks of the season and can become the first player since Mike Evans in 2020 to record a touchdown reception in each of his team’s first five games of a season.

