Pierre Bonnard impresses in Night Of Thunder Zetland Stakes

Pierre Bonnard, a son of Camelot, won the Group 3 Night Of Thunder Zetland Stakes at Newmarket.

Pierre Bonnard (6/4 favourite) got the better of stablemate Endorsement (5/2) to win the Group 3 Night Of Thunder Zetland Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Trained at Ballydoyle by Aidan O’Brien for the Coolmore partners, the son of Camelot was a length and a half winner under Christophe Soumillon.

Del Maro (14/1), representing Godolphin was third, another length back, under Billy Loughnane.

Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien said of the juvenile son of Group 1-winning mare Sultanina:

“Christophe seemed very happy with him. He is a lovely big horse and still a big baby at home. He does everything very easy.

“He is a lovely, big straightforward horse and is going to improve a lot over the winter. It was a lovely win last time at Dundalk when Wayne (Lordan) rode him.

“I think at the moment he looks like a Derby trial horse for next year. Endorsement ran a lovely race too, it was very solid.”

 

