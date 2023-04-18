1,216 total views, 1,216 views today

Dublin Aim to Extend Dominance over Laois in Leinster Football Championship

Dublin and Laois will face each other in the Leinster football championship on Sunday April 23rd at 3:30pm with Dublin aiming to continue their dominance over their opponents.

Recent Championship Meetings

Dublin and Laois have met five times in the championship since 2012, with Dublin emerging victorious in all five encounters. The most recent meeting took place in 2020, where Dublin comprehensively defeated Laois by a scoreline of 2-23 to 0-7 in the Leinster semi-final.

Dublin’s Recent Form

Dublin are heading into their first championship match of the season, having won the Division 2 title earlier this year. The team won seven of their eight games and will look to carry their momentum into the championship.

Laois’ Recent Form

Laois, who finished third in Division 4, defeated Wexford in the Leinster first round by a scoreline of 2-17 to 2-13. Mark Barry was the standout player for Laois, scoring 2-4 in the victory.

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the 36th championship meeting between the two counties, with Dublin winning 28 of the previous encounters. Laois have only managed to secure five victories, with two matches ending in draws. Laois’ most recent championship victory over Dublin was in the 2003 Leinster semi-final, where they won by a scoreline of 0-16 to 0-14.

Prediction

Dublin are strong favourites to win this match, given their impressive record against Laois in recent years. Laois will need to put in a strong performance to overcome Dublin, but will take confidence from their recent victory over Wexford. Bookies expect Dublin to win by 16pts. That looks about right.

Team News for Dublin v Laois

Next Round for Dublin or Laois

The winners of this match will progress to the Leinster semi-final, where they will face either Kildare or Wicklow on April 30

