Connacht‘s Champions Cup Rugby Qualification status for 2023/24

2,008 total views, 2,008 views today

Connacht Rugby are very close to being qualified for the 2023/24 Champions Cup. But there are still some scenarios that could deprive them of qualification.

Despite finishing 7th in the United Rugby Championship (URC) table, Connacht haven’t fully secured their place in the elite European competition.

If Scarlets/Benetton win Challenge Cup or Sharks win the URC title Connacht won’t qualify.

The Sharks’ journey to the URC title won’t be an easy one. They will have to beat the formidable Leinster in Dublin in the URC quarterfinals and maybe the Stormers away in a semi-final.

Meanwhile, Scarlets will need to defeat Glasgow Warriors and then probably take down Toulon in the final. Toulon are expected to easily beat Benetton next week.

Connacht Qualificaton

Connacht’s qualification is a testament to the team’s perseverance and hard work throughout the URC season. They might not have finished in the top five, but they have earned their spot in the Champions Cup through sheer determination and it would be a real pity to get ousted after finishing 7th.

Connacht’s fans will undoubtedly be excited at the prospect of seeing their team compete against the best in Europe. With a bit of luck, they could even cause some upsets along the way.

2023/24 Champions Cup weekends

Round 1 – 8/9/10 December 2023

Round 2 – 15/16/17 December 2023

Round 3 – 12/13/14 January 2024

Round 4 – 19/20/21 January 2024

Round of 16 – 5/6/7 April 2024

Quarter-finals – 12/13/14 April 2024

Semi-finals – 3/4/5 May 2024

EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday 24 May 2024

Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday 25 May 2024

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com