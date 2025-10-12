HomeNewsStumptown is first Irish winner of the Velka Pardubicka
NewsRacingRacing irish

Stumptown is first Irish winner of the Velka Pardubicka

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
1
Stumptown becomes the first Irish winner of the Velka Pardubicka.

Stumptown has become the first Irish-trained horse to win the Velka Pardubicka in the Czech Republic.

The eight-year-old son of Laverock gave jockey Keith Donoghue and trainer Gavin Cromwell a famous win in the 135th edition of the race.

Owned by the Furze Bush Syndicate, the winner of the Cross County Chase at Cheltenham, won by a length and three-quarters form High In The Sky and rider Jan Faltejsek.

Čáryjape was third home with Adam Čmiel in the saddle, while Cuwall and Jakub Kocman were fourth in the 15-horse contest.

“He was great”

“I am thrilled. It was a tough race, but the horse managed it. He was great. We stayed at the back, which was not the plan, but we managed it,” winning rider Keith Donoghue told Czech TV Sport.

The Patrick Aspell-bred Stumptown had been pulled up on his most recent run, in the Aintree Grand National.

The Velká Pardubická, one of Europe’s most difficult races, is traditionally held every second Sunday of October.

The race, first run in 1874, measures 6,900 metres, has 31 obstacles, and is open to six-year-old and older horses.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
NFL Week 6 Previews, Key Games & Stats
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie