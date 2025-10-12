Stumptown is first Irish winner of the Velka Pardubicka

Stumptown has become the first Irish-trained horse to win the Velka Pardubicka in the Czech Republic.

The eight-year-old son of Laverock gave jockey Keith Donoghue and trainer Gavin Cromwell a famous win in the 135th edition of the race.

Owned by the Furze Bush Syndicate, the winner of the Cross County Chase at Cheltenham, won by a length and three-quarters form High In The Sky and rider Jan Faltejsek.

Čáryjape was third home with Adam Čmiel in the saddle, while Cuwall and Jakub Kocman were fourth in the 15-horse contest.

STUMPTOWN creates Irish Racing history becoming the first Irish-trained horse to win the Velka Pardubice for @gavincromwell1 @donoghue_keith Relive the race 👀 pic.twitter.com/2KPj0akiyH — Tattersalls Ireland (@Tattersalls_ie) October 12, 2025

“He was great”

“I am thrilled. It was a tough race, but the horse managed it. He was great. We stayed at the back, which was not the plan, but we managed it,” winning rider Keith Donoghue told Czech TV Sport.

The Patrick Aspell-bred Stumptown had been pulled up on his most recent run, in the Aintree Grand National.

The Velká Pardubická, one of Europe’s most difficult races, is traditionally held every second Sunday of October.

The race, first run in 1874, measures 6,900 metres, has 31 obstacles, and is open to six-year-old and older horses.

