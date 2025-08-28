Joey O’Brien urges Shelbourne to embrace moment as League of Ireland chases historic European night

Joey O’Brien urges Shelbourne to embrace the moment as LOI chases historic European night

Shelbourne boss Joey O’Brien has called on his players to recapture the fearless mentality that won them the league last season as they aim to finish the job against Linfield in Belfast — on a night that could be historic for the League of Ireland.

With a 3–1 first-leg advantage, Shelbourne travel to Windsor Park tonight for the decisive leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff against Linfield. Victory would not only secure progress but also deliver a €3.8m windfall. Alongside Shamrock Rovers, who lead Portuguese side Santa Clara, the League of Ireland could celebrate dual representation in European competition for the first time.

“You perform and you have a cut” — O’Brien

Joey O’Brien has challenged his squad to meet the occasion head-on, insisting that the key is to embrace the spotlight rather than shrink under pressure.

“You perform and you have a cut-off whoever you are coming up against, that’s how I see football,” he said. “Rovers have that in the dressing room. That’s why you’re able to make big results and make history, because you’ve that in the players and the management and the football club — and that’s something we’ve created over the last little while in this club.”

Reflecting on their league title triumph last year, O’Brien added: “We won the league last year. Nobody gave us a chance. We backed our players, we wanted our players to perform when it mattered. Nobody fancied us to get over the line but we went out, had a cut at it and we did it.”

“Motivation cannot be a tension”

O’Brien warned that the pressure of the occasion cannot be allowed to turn into fear: “In this game we have a big moment and a motivation, but that motivation cannot be a tension. That’s a big thing. Sometimes when the level goes up, and the pressure goes up from outside, players get a little bit tense and that’s when you freeze.”

Linfield still fighting

Linfield manager David Healy insists his side remain alive in the tie thanks to their attacking threat, despite being without Matthew Fitzpatrick after his controversial first-leg red card.

“Hopefully the league is celebrating two teams” — Bradley

O’Brien admitted it would be “brilliant for the League of Ireland” if both Shels and Rovers progressed, but was keen to stress that “there’s still a long way to go.”

His Shamrock Rovers counterpart Stephen Bradley echoed the sentiment as his team prepare to face Santa Clara in Tallaght. “On the pitch the league is getting better and stronger and we’ve been at the forefront of that for a long time,” Bradley said. “We want to keep pushing the boundaries and expectations. Hopefully tonight the league as a whole is celebrating two teams.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com