While English football continues to respond to growing pressure over gambling sponsorships, the League of Ireland is forging its own path.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) confirmed a new ban on betting operators as official sponsors of the national team, but crucially, this restriction does not apply to domestic clubs. That exemption has opened a window of opportunity for League of Ireland outfits, particularly amid tightening restrictions elsewhere across Europe.

The move follows an FAI decision in June 2024 to distance the national team from gambling affiliations, citing a duty to safeguard fans and participants from the risks associated with problem gambling. Yet, despite those concerns, clubs competing in the League of Ireland remain free to forge partnerships with betting and gaming companies. The decision has prompted debate, but many stakeholders in the domestic game argue it is both pragmatic and necessary.

The clearest evidence of this intent is Shamrock Rovers, who have a deal with a casino operator as their front-of-shirt sponsor. The fact that one of Ireland’s most successful and popular clubs has gone down this path sends a clear signal that gambling partnerships remain integral to the financial health of many clubs in the league.

For the FAI, it’s a balancing act. On one hand, there’s the moral imperative to align with wider public health campaigns discouraging gambling sponsorships. On the other hand, there’s the economic reality: League of Ireland clubs operate on tight budgets and often struggle to attract high-value corporate sponsors. For them, the gambling sector offers reliable investment and brand visibility.

In this sense, Ireland’s stance differs markedly from that of the English Premier League, which agreed to phase out front-of-shirt betting partnerships. While top-flight clubs scramble to fill commercial gaps, Irish clubs now find themselves in a position of relative advantage. All of this will apply not only to sportsbook operators, by the way, but also across the entire gambling sector. However, it will likely be of particular interest to every online casinothat needs an alternative following the Premier League ruling.

From a regulatory point of view, the FAI has made it clear that its restrictions apply only to the national team and related properties. This gives clubs like Bohemians, Dundalk, and Derry City the freedom to explore sponsorship arrangements based on their own commercial needs. However, critics argue this mixed message could undermine the FAI’s broader gambling narrative.

The answer, it seems, lies in governance structure. While the FAI sets policies for the national team, League of Ireland clubs have a level of independence that enables them to act in their own interests. It’s a nuanced approach that may well benefit Irish football in the long run. It offers a blueprint for smaller leagues around Europe facing the same dilemma. As more countries reconsider the role of gambling in sport, Ireland’s two-track strategy could become common practice.

