The PwC All-Star football nominations for 2023 have been unveiled, showcasing Dublin’s supremacy with an impressive 10 spots after their triumph in the All-Ireland football championship.

This marks the highest representation across 13 counties since 2008, underlining the diversity and competitiveness of this year’s selections.

—

Dublin’s Decade of Dominance

Dublin’s recognition in the nominations aligns with their exceptional year, securing victories in the Allianz League Division 2, Delaney Cup, and the coveted Sam Maguire Trophy. Notably, stalwarts Stephen Cluxton, Michael Fitzsimons, and James McCarthy, each boasting a historic nine All-Ireland winning medals, contribute to this formidable Dublin presence.

Player of the Year Contenders

The spotlight intensifies on the Player of the Year race, featuring stellar nominees David Clifford, Brian Fenton, and Brendan Rogers. Clifford, last year’s winner, strives for a consecutive title, while Fenton and Rogers aim to claim this prestigious individual accolade.

—

Young Talent on Display

The contenders for the PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year showcase emerging talent. Derry’s Ethan Doherty and Eoin McEvoy, along with Roscommon’s Conor Carroll, earned their spots with standout performances during the summer, adding a youthful dynamism to the nominations.

Historical Significance

This year’s nominations echo the historic nature of the GAA All-Stars, with a record 13 counties represented, a feat not witnessed since 2008. Notable family legacies, such as the Clifford brothers and Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan following in his father Peter’s footsteps, add an extra layer of significance to this year’s selections.

—

Words of Congratulations

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy commended the players, acknowledging the season’s exceptional displays, while GPA CEO Tom Parsons emphasized the diverse representation, reflecting the evolving nature of the championship. PwC Managing Partner Enda McDonagh extended sincere congratulations, recognizing the commitment, excellence, and dedication displayed by the nominees.

—

Gala Celebration Ahead

The pinnacle of Gaelic Games, the PwC All-Stars, will be celebrated at a gala event in Dublin’s RDS on November 17. The final 15 teams, chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games Correspondents, will be revealed, and the live announcement of the football winners and overall Players of the Year will be broadcasted on RTÉ TV, adding a grand finale to this year’s outstanding season.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com