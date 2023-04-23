Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Galway v Wexford in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/8wvO6bNlkn — The GAA (@officialgaa) April 22, 2023

Galway produced an impressive comeback after conceding two early goals to claim a convincing win over Wexford in Salthill.

Galway 0-24 Wexford 2-12

Wexford started strong, with Conor McDonald appearing to get a deft touch to score the first goal just two minutes into the game. Liam Óg McGovern added a second goal almost immediately to give Wexford a five-point lead.

However, Galway managed to claw their way back with five of the next six points, led by the impressive Evan Niland, who scored seven points from play throughout the game.

Wexford still held a narrow lead, 2-5 to 0-8, approaching the interval, but Galway struck three points on the spin before the break, courtesy of Niland (two frees) and Conor Cooney, to level the scores.

Galway dominate second half to seize control

The second half saw Galway take control of the game, with Niland continuing to lead the way. Galway scored 12 out of 13 points, with Wexford only managing a single point in response.

Wexford had a chance to close the gap when Conor McDonald was awarded a penalty in the 45th minute, but Galway goalkeeper Eanna Murphy saved the shot, turning the tide of the game decisively in Galway’s favour.

Galway’s conversion rate dipped in the latter stages of the game, with 24 of their 41 attempts failing to hit the target. However, it didn’t matter too much, as the victory was secured ahead of next weekend’s trip to UPMC Nowlan Park to play Kilkenny.

Overall, it was an impressive performance from Galway, who showed their resilience and determination to bounce back after a tough start to the game. With players like Niland and Pádraic Mannion leading the way, they will be confident heading into their next match away in Nowlan Park against Kilkenny.

Teams and scorers

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-13 (5fs, 165), Brian Concannon, Conor Whelan, and Conor Cooney 0-2 each, TJ Brennan, Cathal Mannion, Liam Collins, Ronan Glennon, and Kevin Cooney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: Rory O’Connor 0-5 (5fs), Liam Óg McGovern 1-2, Conor McDonald 1-0, Cathal Dunbar 0-2, Matthew O’Hanlon, Conor Hearne, and Jack O’Connor 0-1 each.

Galway: Eanna Murphy; TJ Brennan, Gearóid McInerney, Jack Grealish; Padraic Mannion, Daithí Burke, Joseph Cooney; Ronan Glennon, Cathal Mannion; Tom Monaghan, Conor Cooney, Brian Concannon; Evan Niland, Conor Whelan, Kevin Cooney.

Subs: Cianan Fahy for Concannon (56-58, temporary), Fintan Burke for J Cooney (58), Cianan Fahy for Glennon (61), Jason Flynn for Concannon (63), Liam Collins for Mannion (68), Darren Morrissey for Brennan (69).

Wexford: James Lawlor; Matthew O’Hanlon, Liam Ryan, Conor Devitt; Simon Donohoe, Conor Foley, Shane Reck; Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Conor Hearne; Oisín Foley, Rory O’Connor, Charlie McGuckin; Liam Óg McGovern, Conor McDonald, Cathal Dunbar.

Subs: Jack O’Connor for O Foley (22-26, temporary), Jack O’Connor for McGuckin (44), Mikie Dwyer for O’Keeffe (47), Richie Lawlor for O Foley (56), Kevin Foley for Hearne (61), Joe O’Connor for C Foley (70).

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin).

