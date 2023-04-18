Connacht Football 2023 – Roscommon v Galway – Preview & Team News

11,210 total views, 457 views today

Galway and Roscommon Set for Eighth Championship Meeting in Eight Seasons

The upcoming Connacht Championship semi-final between Galway and Roscommon is a highly anticipated matchup, as the two teams meet for the eighth time in just eight seasons. This marks the third consecutive year that the two teams will face off in the championship, and their previous five meetings have been incredibly competitive.

Recent Championship History Favours Galway

Galway has won four of the last five championship meetings against Roscommon, with their most recent victory coming in the 2022 Connacht final. However, Roscommon did emerge victorious in the 2019 Connacht final, breaking Galway’s streak of five consecutive titles in the province.

Galway’s First Championship Outing

This will be Galway’s first outing in the championship, having earlier reached the Division 1 final where they lost to Mayo. Despite this setback, they will be eager to start their championship campaign on a high note.

Roscommon’s Impressive Quarter-Final Win

Roscommon will be entering the game with confidence, following their impressive quarter-final win against Mayo. Diarmuid Murtagh was their top scorer in the game, contributing six points to their 2-8 to 0-10 victory.

Head-to-Head Record in Championship

Galway has the historical edge over Roscommon, winning 39 out of their 66 championship meetings. However, Roscommon will be looking to level the playing field and secure a victory against their rivals.

Galway’s Bid for Eighth Consecutive Connacht Final

Galway is bidding to reach their eighth consecutive Connacht final, a feat that speaks to their dominance in the province in recent years. However, Roscommon will be determined to spoil their plans and advance to the final themselves.

Allianz League Clash

The two teams also faced off earlier this year in the Allianz League, with Roscommon emerging victorious by a single point. However, the low-scoring affair was a far cry from their high-scoring shootout in last year’s Connacht final, which Galway won by three points.

The Road to the Connacht Final

The winner of this semi-final clash will advance to the Connacht final on May 7, where they will face either Sligo or New York. The stakes are high for both Galway and Roscommon, and fans can expect a closely contested matchup between these two provincial rivals.

Team News for Roscommon v Galway

We will have the starting teams on Friday afternoon.

