Shane Lowry among Luke Donald’s 6 Ryder Cup picks

Offaly’s Shane Lowry was today named as one of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald’s picks for the competition against the USA in New York later this month.

Along with the Irish golfer, for whom it will be a third appearance in the competition, Donald named Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka as his six Captain’s Picks.

They join the six automatic qualifiers – Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose – to compete the 12-man European team for the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York.

McIlroy will be the most experienced player on the team with seven previous appearance in the biennial competition.

The contest against the United States, will take place at Bethpage Black, Farmington, New York, from September 26-28.

First away Ryder Cup

Sweden’s Åberg and Straka of Austria will each be playing in their first away Ryder Cup, having made their debuts in the 16 ½ – 11 ½ victory in Rome two years ago.

Norwegian Hovland, who paired up with fellow Scandinavian Åberg in a record-breaking foursomes win in Rome, will be making his third consecutive appearance.

Fourth Ryder Cup for Fitzpatrick and Rahm

Englishman Fitzpatrick and Spain’s Rahm are the most experienced of the Captain’s Picks, with three previous appearances apiece. Fitzpatrick teed it up in 2016, 2021 and 2023, with Rahm now making it four in a row, following his debut in Paris in 2018.

11 of the 12 players from Rome return

European Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, said of his side:

“We are a settled and united team with a strong culture, with 11 of the 12 players from the victory in Rome returning, and an exciting, talented rookie in Rasmus Højgaard, who was around our team environment in Rome.

“We also have a lot of experience and that is going to be important going to Bethpage because we know the challenge that awaits us.

“Although the team itself is similar to Rome, I have approached this captaincy from a very different angle. A different challenge requires different thinking and strategies.

“I’m excited that we now have our 12 players in place, and together we are all fully focused on trying to retain the Ryder Cup in New York and trying to create history.”



EUROPEAN TEAM FOR THE 2025 RYDER CUP

Ludvig Åberg (Sweden). Age 25. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 1 (2023)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England). Age 31. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2016, 2021, 2023)

Tommy Fleetwood (England) Age 34. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2018, 2021, 2023)

Tyrrell Hatton (England). Age 33. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2018, 2021, 2023)

Rasmus Højgaard (Denmark) Age 24. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 0 (Rookie)

Viktor Hovland (Norway). Age 27. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2021, 2023)

Shane Lowry. Age 38. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2 (2021, 2023)

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland). Age 29. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 1 (2023)

Rory McIlroy. Age 36. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 7 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023)

Jon Rahm (Spain). Age 30. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 3 (2018, 2021, 2023)

Justin Rose (England) Age 45. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 6 (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023)

Sepp Straka (Austria). Age 32. Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 1 (2023)

