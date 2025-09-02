More NFL Games on Sky Sports this season

HomeOther SportsAmerican FootballMore NFL Games on Sky Sports this season
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Sky Sports has announced a new three-year deal with the NFL which will be good news for Irish fans of the sport.

Sky Sports will continue to have the first-choice game on Sunday at 6pm and the first pick for the Sunday 9pm slot.

Irish NFL fans will have a greater choice this season, as Sky will have a second 6pm game and two other 9pm games shown live concurrently on Sky Sports.

The first NFL regular season game to take place in Ireland, Minnesota Vikings v Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park this month, will be live on Sky, as will all the London regular season NFL games, and the Commanders v Dolphins game in Madrid.

As a result, the 2025-26 season will see an almost 50% increase in the number of live NFL games available on Sky Sports, as the broadcaster extends its longstanding partnership with the NFL to over 30 years.

