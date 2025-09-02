Ireland team for World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

Athletics Ireland has named its team for the upcoming 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

The Ireland team will include a number of World and European medallists and Olympians for the championships which take place at the Japan National Stadium from September 13th to September 21st.

Among those named on the Irish team are Sarah Healy (Women’s 1500m), Kate O’Connor (Women’s Heptathlon), Mark English (Men’s 800m), Sarah Lavin (100mH), Nicola Tuthill (Hammer), Andrew Coscoran (1500m), Cathal Doyle (1500m), Sophie Becker (Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay and Women’s 4x400m Relay), and Sharlene Mawdsley (Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay and Women’s 4x400m Relay).

Third World Athletics Championships for Sarah Healy

For Sarah Healy (UCD AC), Tokyo will be the 24-year-old’s third appearance at the World Athletics Championships. The Dubliner, who is based in Manchester training with M11 Track Club, will compete in the Women’s 1500m having won the European indoor 3000m title in March.

Healy will be joined in the 1500m by fellow Olympian Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC), and Laura Nicholson of Bandon AC.

Finn Valley’s Mark English, a bronze medal winner in the Men’s 800m at the European Indoor Championships, clocked the six fastest ever times of his career in the last three months, lowering his Irish record down to 1:43.37 in Budapest. English will be joined in the 800m by UCD’s Cian McPhillips , who ran 1:44.34 last month in Oordegem.

Sarah Lavin will take to the World outdoors on the back of semi-final appearances at the two previous editions in Eugene (2022) and Budapest (2023). The Emerald AC sprinter will be hoping to progress through the rounds in one of the most high-class events in Tokyo.

Kate O’Connor among field events’ competitors

Irish field events will also be well represented in Tokyo. European and World Indoor medallist and World University Games champion Kate O’Connor (Dundalk St. Gerard’s AC) will aim to continue her outstanding season in the Women’s Heptathlon. O’Connor improved her Irish record in the seven-discipline event to 6487 points back in July.

Olympian Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock AC) will represent Ireland in the shot where he’ll look to continue the form that saw him throw a 20.75m late last month.

Irish Relays’ members

2024 European Mixed 4x400m relay champion Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) starred at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, in May helping both the Mixed and Women’s 4x400m relay teams qualify for these championships. She has been selected for both relays, as well as the Women’s 400m alongside teammate Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC).

The Irish relay teams offer a blend of youth and experience across both the mixed and women’s 4x400m events with Rachel McCann (North Down AC), Jack Raftery (Donore Harriers), Conor Kelly (Finn Valley AC), Cillín Greene (Galway City Harriers), Clíodhna Manning (Kilkenny City Harriers), Michelle Duggan (UCD AC), and Jenna Breen (City of Lisburn AC) completing the line-ups.

European U23 and World University Games silver medallist Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC) is also selected. The Cork native will compete in the Women’s Hammer Throw, an event where she has improved her personal best and Irish U23 record to 71.75m this summer.

Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers) and Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea AC) will contest the men’s 1500m, while Coscoran will also join Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC) and Bantry’s Darragh McElhinney on the starting line in the men’s 5000m.

Europe’s fasters 10,000m runner

Clonliffe Harriers’ Efrem Gidey, Europe’s fastest athlete over 10,000m this season, will be Ireland’s only representative in the men’s 10,000m. Marathon runners Hiko Tonosa (Dundrum South Dublin AC), Peter Lynch (Kilkenny City Harriers) and Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole AC) will also compete in Tokyo.

Walkers David Kenny (Farranfore Maine Valley AC) will compete in the 20km Race Walk, while Oisín Lane (Mullingar Harriers) will start in the 35km Race Walk.

The 20th edition of the World Athletics Championships will be broadcast live on RTÉ television.

Tokyo 2025 Ireland Team:

Sarah Healy

Event: Women’s 1500m

Club: UCD AC

Coach: Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows

Sophie O’Sullivan

Event: Women’s 1500m

Club: Ballymore Cobh AC

Coach: Collis Birmingham

Laura Nicholson

Event: Women’s 1500m

Club: Bandon AC

Coach: Andrea McDonough

Mark English

Event: Men’s 800m

Club: Finn Valley AC

Coach: Justin Rinaldi

Cian McPhillips

Event: Men’s 800m

Club: UCD AC

Coach: Joe Ryan

Sarah Lavin

Event: Women’s 100m Hurdles

Club: Emerald AC

Coach: Noelle Morrissey

Sharlene Mawdsley

Event: Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay

Club: Newport AC

Coach: Tony Lester

Sophie Becker

Event: Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay

Club: Raheny Shamrock AC

Coach: Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott

Cathal Doyle

Event: Men’s 1500m

Club: Clonliffe Harriers

Coach: Jon Bigg

Andrew Coscoran

Event: Men’s 1500m & Men’s 5000m

Club: Star of the Sea AC

Coach: Helen Clitheroe

Kate O’Connor

Event: Women’s Heptathlon

Club: Dundalk St. Gerard’s AC

Coach: Michael O’Connor & Tom Reynolds

Nicola Tuthill

Event: Women’s Hammer Throw

Club: UCD AC

Coach: Killian Barry

Brian Fay

Event: Men’s 5000m

Club: Raheny Shamrock AC

Coach: Nic Bideau

Darragh McElhinney

Event: Men’s 5000m

Club: Bantry AC

Coach: Emmett Dunleavy

Efrem Gidey

Event: Men’s 10,000m

Club: Clonliffe Harriers

Coach: Andy Hobdell

David Kenny

Event: Men’s 20km Race Walk

Club: Farranfore Maine Valley AC

Coach: Jamie Costin

Oisín Lane

Event: Men’s 35km Race Walk

Club: Mullingar Harriers

Coach: Michael Lane

Eric Favors

Event: Men’s Shot Put

Club: Raheny Shamrock AC

Coach: Dane Miller

Fionnuala McCormack

Event: Women’s Marathon

Club: Kilcoole AC

Coach: Alan McCormack

Hiko Tonosa

Event: Men’s Marathon

Club: Dundrum South Dublin AC

Coach: Gemedu Dedefo

Peter Lynch

Event: Men’s Marathon

Club: Kilkenny City Harriers

Coach: Alistair Cragg

Rachel McCann

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay

Club: North Down AC

Coach: Ian Neely

Jack Raftery

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay

Club: Donore Harriers

Coach: Gerard O’Donnell

Conor Kelly

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay

Club: Finn Valley AC

Coach: Paul Miller

Cillín Greene

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay

Club: Galway City Harriers

Coach: Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott

Clíodhna Manning

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay

Club: Kilkenny City Harriers

Coach: Peter Lyons

Michelle Duggan

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay

Club: UCD AC

Coach: Adam McMullen

Jenna Breen

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay

Club: City of Lisburn AC

Coach: Grant Barker

Érin Friel

Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay – Non travelling reserve

Club: Letterkenny AC

Coach: Kathryn McDevitt

Ciaran Carthy

Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay – Non travelling reserve

Club: Dundrum South Dublin AC

Coach: Kenneth Kiernan & Ed Carthy

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com