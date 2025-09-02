Ireland team for World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

Athletics Ireland has named its team for the upcoming 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.
The Ireland team will include a number of World and European medallists and Olympians for the championships which take place at the Japan National Stadium from September 13th to September 21st.
Among those named on the Irish team are Sarah Healy (Women’s 1500m), Kate O’Connor (Women’s Heptathlon), Mark English (Men’s 800m), Sarah Lavin (100mH), Nicola Tuthill (Hammer), Andrew Coscoran (1500m), Cathal Doyle (1500m), Sophie Becker (Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay and Women’s 4x400m Relay), and Sharlene Mawdsley (Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay and Women’s 4x400m Relay).
Third World Athletics Championships for Sarah Healy
For Sarah Healy (UCD AC), Tokyo will be the 24-year-old’s third appearance at the World Athletics Championships. The Dubliner, who is based in Manchester training with M11 Track Club, will compete in the Women’s 1500m having won the European indoor 3000m title in March.
Healy will be joined in the 1500m by fellow Olympian Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC), and Laura Nicholson of Bandon AC.
Finn Valley’s Mark English, a bronze medal winner in the Men’s 800m at the European Indoor Championships, clocked the six fastest ever times of his career in the last three months, lowering his Irish record down to 1:43.37 in Budapest. English will be joined in the 800m by UCD’s Cian McPhillips , who ran 1:44.34 last month in Oordegem.
Sarah Lavin will take to the World outdoors on the back of semi-final appearances at the two previous editions in Eugene (2022) and Budapest (2023). The Emerald AC sprinter will be hoping to progress through the rounds in one of the most high-class events in Tokyo.
Kate O’Connor among field events’ competitors
Irish field events will also be well represented in Tokyo. European and World Indoor medallist and World University Games champion Kate O’Connor (Dundalk St. Gerard’s AC) will aim to continue her outstanding season in the Women’s Heptathlon. O’Connor improved her Irish record in the seven-discipline event to 6487 points back in July.
Olympian Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock AC) will represent Ireland in the shot where he’ll look to continue the form that saw him throw a 20.75m late last month.
Irish Relays’ members
2024 European Mixed 4x400m relay champion Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) starred at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, in May helping both the Mixed and Women’s 4x400m relay teams qualify for these championships. She has been selected for both relays, as well as the Women’s 400m alongside teammate Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC).
The Irish relay teams offer a blend of youth and experience across both the mixed and women’s 4x400m events with Rachel McCann (North Down AC), Jack Raftery (Donore Harriers), Conor Kelly (Finn Valley AC), Cillín Greene (Galway City Harriers), Clíodhna Manning (Kilkenny City Harriers), Michelle Duggan (UCD AC), and Jenna Breen (City of Lisburn AC) completing the line-ups.
European U23 and World University Games silver medallist Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC) is also selected. The Cork native will compete in the Women’s Hammer Throw, an event where she has improved her personal best and Irish U23 record to 71.75m this summer.
Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers) and Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea AC) will contest the men’s 1500m, while Coscoran will also join Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC) and Bantry’s Darragh McElhinney on the starting line in the men’s 5000m.
Europe’s fasters 10,000m runner
Clonliffe Harriers’ Efrem Gidey, Europe’s fastest athlete over 10,000m this season, will be Ireland’s only representative in the men’s 10,000m. Marathon runners Hiko Tonosa (Dundrum South Dublin AC), Peter Lynch (Kilkenny City Harriers) and Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole AC) will also compete in Tokyo.
Walkers David Kenny (Farranfore Maine Valley AC) will compete in the 20km Race Walk, while Oisín Lane (Mullingar Harriers) will start in the 35km Race Walk.
The 20th edition of the World Athletics Championships will be broadcast live on RTÉ television.
Tokyo 2025 Ireland Team:
Sarah Healy
Event: Women’s 1500m
Club: UCD AC
Coach: Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows
Sophie O’Sullivan
Event: Women’s 1500m
Club: Ballymore Cobh AC
Coach: Collis Birmingham
Laura Nicholson
Event: Women’s 1500m
Club: Bandon AC
Coach: Andrea McDonough
Mark English
Event: Men’s 800m
Club: Finn Valley AC
Coach: Justin Rinaldi
Cian McPhillips
Event: Men’s 800m
Club: UCD AC
Coach: Joe Ryan
Sarah Lavin
Event: Women’s 100m Hurdles
Club: Emerald AC
Coach: Noelle Morrissey
Sharlene Mawdsley
Event: Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay
Club: Newport AC
Coach: Tony Lester
Sophie Becker
Event: Women’s 400m, Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay
Club: Raheny Shamrock AC
Coach: Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
Cathal Doyle
Event: Men’s 1500m
Club: Clonliffe Harriers
Coach: Jon Bigg
Andrew Coscoran
Event: Men’s 1500m & Men’s 5000m
Club: Star of the Sea AC
Coach: Helen Clitheroe
Kate O’Connor
Event: Women’s Heptathlon
Club: Dundalk St. Gerard’s AC
Coach: Michael O’Connor & Tom Reynolds
Nicola Tuthill
Event: Women’s Hammer Throw
Club: UCD AC
Coach: Killian Barry
Brian Fay
Event: Men’s 5000m
Club: Raheny Shamrock AC
Coach: Nic Bideau
Darragh McElhinney
Event: Men’s 5000m
Club: Bantry AC
Coach: Emmett Dunleavy
Efrem Gidey
Event: Men’s 10,000m
Club: Clonliffe Harriers
Coach: Andy Hobdell
David Kenny
Event: Men’s 20km Race Walk
Club: Farranfore Maine Valley AC
Coach: Jamie Costin
Oisín Lane
Event: Men’s 35km Race Walk
Club: Mullingar Harriers
Coach: Michael Lane
Eric Favors
Event: Men’s Shot Put
Club: Raheny Shamrock AC
Coach: Dane Miller
Fionnuala McCormack
Event: Women’s Marathon
Club: Kilcoole AC
Coach: Alan McCormack
Hiko Tonosa
Event: Men’s Marathon
Club: Dundrum South Dublin AC
Coach: Gemedu Dedefo
Peter Lynch
Event: Men’s Marathon
Club: Kilkenny City Harriers
Coach: Alistair Cragg
Rachel McCann
Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay & Women’s 4x400m Relay
Club: North Down AC
Coach: Ian Neely
Jack Raftery
Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay
Club: Donore Harriers
Coach: Gerard O’Donnell
Conor Kelly
Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay
Club: Finn Valley AC
Coach: Paul Miller
Cillín Greene
Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay
Club: Galway City Harriers
Coach: Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
Clíodhna Manning
Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay
Club: Kilkenny City Harriers
Coach: Peter Lyons
Michelle Duggan
Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay
Club: UCD AC
Coach: Adam McMullen
Jenna Breen
Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay
Club: City of Lisburn AC
Coach: Grant Barker
Érin Friel
Event: Women’s 4x400m Relay – Non travelling reserve
Club: Letterkenny AC
Coach: Kathryn McDevitt
Ciaran Carthy
Event: Mixed 4x400m Relay – Non travelling reserve
Club: Dundrum South Dublin AC
Coach: Kenneth Kiernan & Ed Carthy