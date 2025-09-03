O’Shea urges Ireland to seize their moment: “Some players will be heroes forever”

As Ireland prepare for the first of their World Cup qualifying double-header against Hungary, assistant manager John O’Shea has told the squad they stand on the brink of greatness. For O’Shea, who was a young player when Ireland last reached the finals in 2002, this campaign could define careers.

“The best bit of advice I would be giving is these are hugely, if not the most, significant moments in your career. And not only for yourself, but for your family… it could be the pinnacle of players’ careers as well.”

Unlike the 14-month marathon that led to Mick McCarthy’s side reaching the 2002 World Cup, the qualifiers for 2026 will be decided in just three months. O’Shea believes the opportunity is huge:

“If you can be a part of that, some players will be heroes forever.”

The assistant boss stressed that the current squad have gained valuable experience and now must deliver when it matters most. “They have to now take that on board… If they can do that, we know we can have a very, very fruitful campaign,” he added.

Competition for places remains fierce, with Callum O’Dowda and Jayson Molumby missing out this time. “It’s nice to have that kind of positive freshness in the squad… There’s a nucleus there that are battle-hardened now as well. They’ve got to step up and really show they can be the main men in the team.”

O’Shea also backed Evan Ferguson, who has returned from compassionate leave following the death of his grandfather. With a bright start to his loan move at Roma, the striker’s mentality has impressed.

“From the bravery he’s shown in making that move out to Italy and the start he’s had, it tells you a lot about the man… We just want any striker to lead the line, be a nuisance for the defence, and be a threat.”

Hungary’s inconsistent recent form doesn’t fool the Irish camp. “You appreciate the quality they have… We know it’ll be a good test, but we also know we’ll be able to cause them lots of issues and problems too,” O’Shea said.

For him, this week is about more than football. It’s about legacy. “Your family, your friends, your old coaches, but also what the public and the fans are craving — that’s what’s on the line. These are the moments that could live with you forever.”