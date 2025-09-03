McIlroy backs Donald’s Ryder Cup picks: “The right 12 players”

Rory McIlroy insists Europe head to New York with a stronger, more versatile Ryder Cup team than two years ago, while playing down Sergio Garcia’s disappointment at missing out on a wildcard.

No sympathy for Garcia

The Spaniard had been entered for the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club but withdrew before Luke Donald confirmed his captain’s picks. McIlroy was blunt when asked if he could understand Garcia’s frustration.

“No, I don’t. I mean, it would have been great for the tournament if Sergio played, but obviously, he was trying to keep himself sharp, I guess, if he did get a pick. Luke has assembled a very strong 12 players, and I think the right 12 players.”

McIlroy added that while Garcia may feel disappointed, “I’m sure he wishes Europe well and wants us to win.”

“A lot more flexibility than Rome”

Only one change has been made from the victorious side in Rome, with Rasmus Højgaard replacing his twin brother Nicolai. McIlroy believes every member has taken a step forward since 2023.

“The entire team has played some very good golf between Rome and now. You could argue that pretty much every player in the team is more accomplished than what they were two years ago.”

He also highlighted the strategic depth available to Donald: “When we went to Rome, you had some guys that were purely foursomes players, some guys that were purely fourball players. I think now we have a lot of flexibility within that 12 to change the dynamics around a little bit.”

Facing the Bethpage cauldron

Bethpage Black promises to provide one of the most partisan atmospheres in Ryder Cup history. McIlroy, however, relishes the prospect of an away win.

“I’ve said this repeatedly, but I think winning an away Ryder Cup is up there with one of the biggest achievements in the game. There’s a reason that every Ryder Cup for the last 10 years has went to the home team.”

With US President Donald Trump expected to attend, McIlroy drew inspiration from tennis. “I watched a little bit of Novak Djokovic… He’s been the best at handling that sort