Strong Irish challenge for Amgen Irish Open at The K Club

Ryder Cup 2025 teammates Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry lead the Irish challenge at this week’s Amgen Irish Open at The K Club from Thursday, 4th to Sunday, 7th September.

McIlroy, the career Grand Slam winner, claimed his first Irish professional title when winning the Irish Open by three strokes at the venue back in 2016.

McIlroy happy to be back

Remembering that victory, the County Down-native admitted:

“It’s lovely to be back. I’ve got some great memories of the K Club. I came here to watch the Ryder Cup in 2006 with my dad and to win my only Irish Open here nine years ago. It’s got a lot of great memories for me, and hopefully I can add to them this week.”

The five-time Major Champion will join fellow Irish golfers Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power at the Palmer North Course as action gets underway on Thursday morning.

The former winner will start at 8am on the tenth hole as part of group 17.

Easy for Lowry to motivate himself

Lowry, like McIlroy, will attempt to win the Irish Open for a second time, having taken the title as an amateur at Baltray 16 years ago.

Speaking ahead of the start of this year’s Amgen Irish Open, the Offaly man, who tees off at the 10th hole at 7.50am Thursday morning with American Brooks Koepka and Frenchman Martin Couvra, said:

“I’m very excited. It’s good to be back here at a place I know pretty well. I get to stay in my own bed for a few days, which is nice. Things have been going pretty well and the week has been going very nice so far.

“I’ve got an exciting few weeks ahead, starting with this week. I think, as a golfer, as an Irish golfer, as a European golfer, if I can’t get myself motivated and ready and up for what’s to come over the next month, starting with Thursday at the Amgen Irish Open, I should pack it in.”

30 not out for Harrington

Three-time Major winner Pádraig Harrington will make his 30th consecutive appearance in the Irish Open.

Thinking ahead to the tournament, Harrington, who tees off at 7.40am on Thursday morning on the 10th hole, stated:

“I kind of now know that if I go out there tomorrow and I smile and don’t get too stressed, don’t get angry or anything like that, I pretty much can hit any shot, and they’ll still like me out there and still give me a few claps. I’m a little bit more relaxed about it. I’d love to play well and compete, but if that doesn’t happen, I will wave to the crowd, smile and wave at the crowds and enjoy it.”

To win would mean everything to Power

Waterford golfer, Séamus Power, spoke today of his delight at playing in front of a home crowd.

The US-based golfer said:

“I don’t get to play in front of Irish fans that often but when I do it’s always great. They’re cheering you on every step of the way. Seeing friendly faces and stuff in the crowd, it goes a long way. In the afternoon with a rough stretch or something like that, it will keep me going. I suppose it’s rare for me, so that makes it even more special.

“It would mean everything to win this week. We were talking last night and going through Shane Lowry’s win at this event in 2009, and winning that, it would mean everything for me. I feel like in Ireland we really, really appreciate our own sports people. Golf is actually a sport that’s so popular now, and just to be part of the heritage of the tournament would be amazing. It would be a dream come true.”

Ryder Cup Captain Donald competing

Europe’s Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald is also in this week’s field. The Englishman made his Captain’s Picks at the beginning of the week, and will be joined by three of the 12 players who will make up his team in New York later this month – McIlroy, Lowry and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton.

Birdies for Wishes Campaign

Title Sponsor Amgen have once again partnered with the DP World Tour for the Birdies for Wishes campaign, with Amgen and the DP World Tour donating €300 combined to Make a Wish Ireland for every birdie or better carded by the field on the first hole during the four tournament rounds.

The three Amgen ambassadors – Harrington, Lowry and Power – have committed to the fundraising effort, pledging to donate €500 for every birdie and €1,000 for every eagle they card during the week.

