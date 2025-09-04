Connacht Rugby name strong side for Sale Sharks pre-season clash – how to watch

Connacht Name Strong Side for Pre-Season Clash with Sale

Connacht Rugby have announced their matchday squad for Friday night’s pre-season friendly against Sale Sharks at the Corpacq Stadium (kick-off 7:30pm), with a number of intriguing selections catching the eye.

Following a convincing win in last week’s behind-closed-doors friendly in Bristol, the coaching team have opted for a number of changes to ensure maximum playing opportunities for the group ahead of the new season.

The headline move sees Seán Naughton start at full-back for the second week in a row. The Academy player impressed against Bristol, and with limited depth at fifteen, this is another valuable opportunity to show his potential. Three more Academy players – Sean Walsh, Daniel Ryan and Matthew Victory – are named among the replacements.

Cian Prendergast captains the side and is joined by several Irish internationals returning to the starting XV after sitting out last week’s fixture. Jack Aungier, Darragh Murray and Shayne Bolton all start, while promising forward Ben Murphy is named on the bench.

At half-back, Jack Carty gets his first start of the season alongside skipper Caolin Blade. With Josh Ioane also in the squad, there’s growing optimism that Connacht could have a very effective playmaking duo to lean on throughout the campaign.

Another player under the spotlight is hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin (DTM). He has the ability to push on again this season, and with outside rumours of an NIQ hooker signing now appearing premature, this could be a defining year for him.

Elsewhere, David Hawkshaw and Cathal Forde form a physical midfield pairing, while Shayne Bolton provides real strike power out wide. In the pack, Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier and Tierney-Martin form the front row, with Josh Murphy and Darragh Murray combining in the engine room. The back row of Prendergast, Sean O’Brien and Sean Jansen provides balance and power.

Connacht XV to Face Sale Sharks

15. Seán Naughton

Seán Naughton 14. Chay Mullins

Chay Mullins 13. David Hawkshaw

David Hawkshaw 12. Cathal Forde

Cathal Forde 11. Shayne Bolton

Shayne Bolton 10. Jack Carty

Jack Carty 9. Caolin Blade (C)

Caolin Blade (C) 1. Denis Buckley

Denis Buckley 2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

Dylan Tierney-Martin 3. Jack Aungier

Jack Aungier 4. Darragh Murray

Darragh Murray 5. Josh Murphy

Josh Murphy 6. Cian Prendergast (C)

Cian Prendergast (C) 7. Sean O’Brien

Sean O’Brien 8. Sean Jansen

Replacements from: Eoin de Buitléar, Jordan Duggan, Sam Illo, Niall Murray, David O’Connor, Paul Boyle, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Ben Murphy, Josh Ioane, Sean Walsh, Byron Ralston, Shane Jennings, Colm Reilly, Daniel Ryan, Matthew Victory.

Sale Sharks XV vs Connacht Rugby

Alex Sanderson has picked a mix of youth and experience – plus one debutant – for Your Sharks’ pre-season friendly against Connacht Rugby at Heywood Road on Friday night.

Summer recruit Jacques Vermeulen starts against the URC side in a back row packed with power, while England u20s star Ollie Davies starts in the number ten shirt.

Sharks’ England and Lions stars are missing from the team having returned to training late, meaning the ever-present Rob du Preez captains the side from outside centre.

Friday 5 September, 7:30pm — Heywood Road

15. Tom Curtis

14. Tom O’Flaherty

13. Rob du Preez (C)

12. Rekeiti Ma’asi-White

11. Obi Ene

10. Ollie Davies

9. Raffi Quirke

1. Simon McIntyre

2. Tadgh McElroy

3. James Harper

4. Ben Bamber

5. Hyron Andrews

6. Jacques Vermeulen

7. Tristan Woodman

8. Sam Dugdale

Replacements: Ethan Caine, Tumy Onasanya, Patreece Bell, Patrick Hogg, Jos Gilmore, Frank Chatterton, Dom Hanson, Nye Thomas, Toby Wilson, Sam Bedlow, Joe Bedlow, Albert Bradshaw.