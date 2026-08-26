2026 KPMG Women’s Irish Open at The K Club

The 2026 KPMG Women’s Irish Open gets underway on Thursday morning at The K Club’s Palmer South Course in Co Kildare.

The K Club will be hosting the tournament for the first time, but the Palmer South Course, which was previously known as the Smurfit Course, hosted the European Open three times at the start of the century.

More than 120 players from over 30 nations will compete on this Ladies European Tour (LET) event which runs until Sunday.

As in previous years, Cavan’s Leona Maguire will spearhead the home challenge, which this time will consist of 16 Irish players – the highest in the tournament’s recent history.

Maguire will be strongly backed up by the likes of Áine Donegan, Anna Foster, Beth Coulter and Lauren Walsh, as they all bid to become the first Irish winners of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

Commenting on the strength and depth of the 2026 field, Ryan McCarthy, Managing Partner, KPMG in Ireland, said:

“The strength and international depth of this year’s field is a reflection of how far the KPMG Women’s Irish Open has come in a relatively short period of time. As proud sponsors of ambition, we are delighted to see some of the world’s best players competing alongside emerging talent and a record contingent of 16 Irish golfers. The championship continues to provide an important platform to inspire the next generation, showcase Ireland on the global stage, and celebrate the continued growth of women’s golf. We look forward to welcoming players, fans and families to The K Club for what promises to be another exceptional week.”

The international contingent will be lead by Shannon Tan from Singapore, winner of last season’s Order of Merit. Winners from the current LET season such as Noora Komulainen, Leonie Harm, Smilla Tarning Soenderby, Esme Hamilton, Agathe Laisne and Kelsey Bennett are all in the starting field.

Tournament Details

The 2026 KPMG Women’s Irish Open will tee off on Thursday morning at 7.45am.

Check out the Round 1 Draw here

Tickets cost €25 on both Thursday and Friday, and €30 on both Saturday and Sunday.

A weekend pass, which overs both Saturday and Sunday, is available for €50, while a Week Pass, which allows entry to the four days of the tournament, can be purchased for €90.

Children under 16 are free on all days of the tournament.

Tickets can be bought at the gate each day, and are also available to purchase in advance online.

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