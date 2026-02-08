Patriots v Seahawks in Super Bowl LX tonight 11.30pm Irish time

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks meet in Super Bowl LX tonight at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with an 11.30pm (Irish time) kick-off.

TV coverage in Ireland

The game, which will mark the first Super Bowl since the 1970 merger between teams that each ranked in the top four in scoring offense and scoring defence during the regular season, will be live on Virgin Media (11pm), Sky Sports NFL (10pm), Channel 5 and DAZN.

The Patriots, who ended the season 17-3, make their 12th Super Bowl appearance, the most among all teams.

Tonight, New England can become the first team to win seven Super Bowls and surpass San Francisco (40 wins) for the most postseason wins by a franchise in NFL history.

Seahawks bid for second Super Bowl win

The Seahawks, with a 16-3 season record, will appear in the Super Bowl for the fourth time, and can secure the second Super Bowl victory in franchise history, previously winning Super Bowl XLVIII following the 2013 season, when they defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8.

New England and Seattle are the 10th pair of teams to meet in multiple Super Bowls, previously facing off in Super Bowl XLIX in Arizona following the 2014 season, with the Patriots winning 28-24 on that occasion.

The Head Coaches: Vrabel v Macdonald

Mike Vrabel, in his first season as the Patriots head coach, can become the first head coach to win 18 games, including the playoffs, in his first season with a team in NFL history. He can also become the fifth person in NFL history to win the Super Bowl as both a player and a head coach, joining Mike Ditka, Tony Dungy and Tom Flores as well as Doug Pederson. As a player, Vrabel won three Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX) with New England.

The Seahawks head coach, Mike Macdonald, can become the third-youngest head coach, at 38 years and 227 days, to win the Super Bowl if successful tonight.

The Quarterbacks: Maye v Darnold

New England quarterback Drake Maye can become the youngest starting quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl. He can also become the fifth quarterback to win the Super Bowl in his first or second season.

Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold aims to become the fourth quarterback to win the Super Bowl in his first season with a team, joining Tom Brady (Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay), Trent Dilfer (Super Bowl XXXV with Baltimore) and Matthew Stafford (Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams).

Players to watch

Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba can become the fourth player (fifth occurrence) to lead the NFL in receiving yards during the regular season and win the Super Bowl in the same year. If he achieves the feat, he will join Drew Pearson (1977) and Jerry Rice (1989 and 1994) and Cooper Kupp (2021).

Including the postseason, Smith-Njigba has 1,965 receiving yards – the most receiving yards by a player under the age of 24 in NFL history – and can become the third player ever with at least 2,000 receiving yards in a season, including the playoffs. He can also become the second player with 90-or-more receiving yards in 15 games in a season, including the playoffs.

Seattle wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player with the Los Angeles Rams, can become the eighth wide receiver to be on the active roster and win the Super Bowl with two different teams.

Seattle linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence, who has a sack and forced fumble in both Seahawks wins this postseason, can become the first player since 2000 with a sack and forced fumble in three consecutive playoff games within the same postseason.

Consecutive Super Bowl wins for Milton Williams?

New England defensive tackle Milton Williams, who won Super Bowl LIX last season with Philadelphia, can become the sixth player to be on the active roster and win the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons with different teams.

If successful, he will join LeGarrette Blount (2016 with New England, 2017 with Philadelphia), Chris Long (2016 with New England, 2017 with Philadelphia), LeSean McCoy (2019 with Kansas City, 2020 with Tampa Bay), Ken Norton (1993 with Dallas, 1994 with San Francisco) and Deion Sanders (1994 with San Francisco, 1995 with Dallas).

