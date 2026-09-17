Live Sport on TV This Weekend in Ireland: Full Guide

Irish sports fans have a packed weekend of live action from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 September, with Premier League football, live Club GAA, rugby, AFL preliminary finals, the BMW PGA Championship, European boxing and NFL all on the schedule.

SportsNewsIRELAND has picked out the main events available to viewers in Ireland across Sky Sports, TG4, Virgin Media, TNT Sports, Premier Sports, Eurosport, RTÉ Player, RugbyPass TV, LOITV and Clubber.

Friday 18 September – AFL, Golf, Boxing and Premier League

The weekend begins early with the BMW PGA Championship on Sky Sports Golf before attention switches to Australia for the first AFL Preliminary Final, with Sydney Swans taking on Fremantle at 10:40am Irish time.

7:30am – BMW PGA Championship, Round 2 – Sky Sports Golf

– BMW PGA Championship, Round 2 – Sky Sports Golf 10:40am – Sydney Swans v Fremantle, AFL Preliminary Final – TNT Sports

– Sydney Swans v Fremantle, AFL Preliminary Final – TNT Sports From 10:30am – European Elite Boxing Championships – Eurosport / RTÉ Player

– European Elite Boxing Championships – Eurosport / RTÉ Player 1:30pm – York Ebor Festival – Virgin Media One

– York Ebor Festival – Virgin Media One 5:00pm – Killarney Races – TG4

– Killarney Races – TG4 7:30pm – Sligo Rovers v Waterford, League of Ireland – Virgin Media Two

– Sligo Rovers v Waterford, League of Ireland – Virgin Media Two 8:00pm – Bohemians v Drogheda United – Virgin Media Two

– Bohemians v Drogheda United – Virgin Media Two 8:00pm – Brentford v Chelsea, Premier League – Sky Sports

Saturday 19 September – Huge Day of Live Sport

Saturday starts with another AFL blockbuster as Hawthorn face Brisbane Lions at 8:15am Irish time. Golf and boxing continue throughout the day before the football and rugby schedules take over.

8:15am – Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions, AFL Preliminary Final – TNT Sports

– Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions, AFL Preliminary Final – TNT Sports From 9:00am – BMW PGA Championship, Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf

– BMW PGA Championship, Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf From 10:30am – European Elite Boxing Championships – Eurosport / RTÉ Player

– European Elite Boxing Championships – Eurosport / RTÉ Player 12:30pm – Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa, Premier League – TNT Sports

– Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa, Premier League – TNT Sports 3:35pm – La Rochelle v Racing 92, Top 14 – Premier Sports

– La Rochelle v Racing 92, Top 14 – Premier Sports 5:30pm – Nottingham Forest v Coventry City, Premier League – Sky Sports

– Nottingham Forest v Coventry City, Premier League – Sky Sports 7:30pm – Sligo Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, League of Ireland – LOITV

Live Club GAA on Saturday

There is also a massive programme of Club GAA available live on Clubber, with football and hurling championship action from around the country throughout Saturday.

Among the games featured are Maynooth v Sarsfields, Eadestown v Moorefield, Clogherinkoe v Naas, Kilcullen v St Mogue’s, Slane v Moylagh, Donaghmore/Ashbourne v Trim, St Patrick’s v Moynalvey, Castleblayney v Colt Shanahoe and a host of other county championship fixtures.

Sunday 20 September – GAA, Ireland Rugby, Premier League and NFL

Sunday could be the busiest day of the weekend. The final round of the BMW PGA Championship begins the sporting programme, while another extensive Club GAA schedule runs alongside live inter-county and international sport.

From 9:00am – BMW PGA Championship, Final Round – Sky Sports Golf

– BMW PGA Championship, Final Round – Sky Sports Golf From 12:00pm – European Elite Boxing Championships – Eurosport / RTÉ Player

– European Elite Boxing Championships – Eurosport / RTÉ Player 1:30pm – Charleville v Glen Rovers, Cork SHC Quarter-Final – TG4

– Charleville v Glen Rovers, Cork SHC Quarter-Final – TG4 1:45pm – Ireland v USA, Women’s Rugby – RugbyPass TV / TG4 online

– Ireland v USA, Women’s Rugby – RugbyPass TV / TG4 online 2:00pm – Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League – Sky Sports

– Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League – Sky Sports 2:00pm – Man City v Sunderland, Premier League – Sky Sports

– Man City v Sunderland, Premier League – Sky Sports 3:30pm – Dr Crokes v Rathmore, Kerry Club Football Final – TG4

– Dr Crokes v Rathmore, Kerry Club Football Final – TG4 4:30pm – Fulham v Manchester United, Premier League – Sky Sports

– Fulham v Manchester United, Premier League – Sky Sports From 6:00pm – NFL RedZone – Sky Sports

– NFL RedZone – Sky Sports 9:25pm – Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys – Virgin Media Two

Club GAA Takes Centre Stage

For GAA supporters, Sunday brings another enormous selection of live club championship games.

The schedule includes Fr O’Neills v Douglas, Ballinhassig v Watergrasshill, Kanturk v Sarsfields, Imokilly v St Finbarr’s, An Rinn v Kilrossanty, Rathgormack v Abbeyside, Moyle Rovers v Aherlow, Cahir v Fethard, Clonmel Commercials v Moycarkey Borris, Templemore v St Patrick’s and several more fixtures.

More than 50 live Club GAA matches are available across Saturday and Sunday on Clubber.

What to Watch This Weekend

There is very little downtime for sports fans. The two AFL Preliminary Finals provide early-morning action, while the BMW PGA Championship and European Elite Boxing Championships run across the weekend.

Saturday brings Premier League and Top 14 rugby alongside the huge Club GAA programme, before Sunday delivers Ireland women’s rugby, televised club championship action on TG4, Premier League football and an evening of NFL.

Keep up with the latest Irish and international sports news, fixtures and live TV information throughout the weekend on SportsNewsIRELAND.

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