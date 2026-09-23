Aisling Reidy & Síofra O’Connell Extend Contracts With Carlton in AFLW

Irish players Aisling Reidy and Síofra O’Connell have extended their contracts with Carlton, keeping the duo at IKON Park until at least the end of 2028.

The two spent their childhood together in County Clare, playing football for Doora-Barefield, to now living on the other side of the world in Melbourne and pulling on the Navy Blue together in the AFLW.

O’Connell earned her AFLW debut in the Blues’ Round 3 win against Brisbane in 2025, going on to play 12 games so far for Carlton. The agile defender brings energy and physicality to Carlton’s backline and is always looking to drive play forward from defence.

Reidy, the hybrid midfielder/forward, has played six games for Carlton, including her impressive debut against the Suns in Round 5, 2025, racking up 12 disposals and five tackles in Carlton’s 46-point win at IKON Park.

She was further recognised with her selection for Ireland in this year’s AFLW Australia v Ireland clash, lining up alongside fellow Blues Erone Fitzpatrick and Dayna Finn.

Head of AFLW Eleni Valos said it was exciting to have both players commit to the Blues.

“Both Aisling and Síofra have shown immense development throughout their time at the Blues so far. Síofra is the ultimate professional, her ability to grow and develop in AFLW mixed with her competitive edge and composure under pressure has been impressive to watch.

“Aisling is a much-loved person at the club, her ability to use the ball well in transition and lay tackles inside 50 are great assets to our side.

“Since arriving in Australia, both Aisling and Siofra have embraced everything this club has to offer. It has been fantastic to watch them thrive in the environment this playing group and staff have built.”

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