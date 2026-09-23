The URC Has a Problem: Why Are We Starting a Professional League Without So Many of Its Best Players?

The United Rugby Championship finally gets underway this weekend, but instead of excitement about the return of competitive rugby, one question keeps coming back: where are all the players?

There was a time when the old Celtic League season was getting underway in August. In 2026, we are now at the final weekend of September before a ball is kicked in the URC.

You might think that starting the competition later would ensure clubs were able to put something close to their strongest sides on the field.

Instead, the opposite appears to be happening.

Across Ireland, Scotland and South Africa, some clubs are heading into Round 1 without huge numbers of their leading players.

Round 1 – But It Doesn’t Feel Like Round 1

The issue isn’t simply that the URC starts late.

There are reasonable arguments for a late-September start given the increasingly congested rugby calendar. The problem is that even after waiting until September 25 and 26, the competition still cannot guarantee that many of its biggest names will be available.

That creates a very strange situation.

These aren’t pre-season friendlies. These are competitive fixtures carrying four league points, bonus points and potentially enormous consequences when the playoff positions are decided next May.

Yet look around the competition and some of the squads available for the opening weekend bear little resemblance to the strongest teams these clubs could field.

Connacht Already Counting the Absentees

Connacht’s situation ahead of Friday night’s opener against the Stormers is a perfect example.

Seven players involved in Ireland’s summer fixtures – Bundee Aki, Billy Bohan, Ciarán Frawley, Sam Illo, Sean Jansen, Darragh Murray and Cian Prendergast – are unavailable for Round 1.

That’s before injuries are considered.

Will Connors and Hugh Gavin are continuing their respective recoveries, Dylan Tierney-Martin will miss the opening block after ankle surgery, while Dave Heffernan and Harry West have also been ruled out of the Stormers game.

So Connacht are opening their competitive season with a substantial chunk of their squad unavailable.

And they’re far from alone.

Glasgow Highlight the Scale of the Problem

Glasgow Warriors are another particularly interesting example.

They travel to Thomond Park to face Munster on Saturday, September 26, just eight days after completing their pre-season programme against Bath.

That final warm-up showed just how stretched Glasgow’s resources have been, with a youthful Warriors side beaten 53-5 by Bath at Old Anniesland.

The problem for Glasgow – and several other clubs – is that the transition from a heavily disrupted pre-season into competitive rugby happens almost immediately.

International commitments and player-management requirements mean the club game is being asked to begin without access to a significant number of the players around whom these teams are built.

South African Teams Face the Same Problem

The South African franchises have their own version of the problem.

The Springboks’ international programme overlaps with the beginning of the URC season, leaving their franchises having to negotiate the opening rounds without a number of frontline internationals. South Africa play Australia on Sunday.

And that’s where the structure of the competition becomes increasingly difficult to understand from a supporter’s point of view.

The URC wants to be viewed as one of the leading professional rugby competitions in the world.

It has major broadcasters, sponsors, international stars and clubs representing some of the biggest rugby markets on the planet.

But its opening weekend can arrive while many of those international stars are unavailable.

What About the Supporters?

This is the part of the discussion that sometimes gets forgotten.

Supporters are paying full price.

They buy season tickets. They buy individual match tickets. They pay for television subscriptions. Families travel considerable distances to games and can spend significant amounts on transport, accommodation, food and everything else that comes with following a professional sports team.

Yet the fixture they attend in Round 1 carries exactly the same league points as a fixture later in the season when both clubs could have significantly stronger squads available.

That doesn’t seem particularly satisfactory for supporters.

Nobody expects every player to be available every week. Injuries are part of professional sport. Player welfare has to be protected and international rugby is enormously important.

But when large numbers of leading players are unavailable across several teams before the domestic season has even started, it becomes reasonable to question the structure rather than individual selection decisions.

When Exactly Is the Club Season Supposed to Start?

And this brings us to perhaps the biggest question of all.

If August is too early because players need a break…

If September is affected by international rugby and mandatory rest periods…

If November is dominated by another international window…

If February and March are disrupted by the Six Nations…

And if European competition also has to be accommodated…

when exactly is professional club rugby supposed to have its best players available?

That is becoming one of rugby’s biggest structural problems.

The sport has created an international calendar, domestic calendar and European calendar that are all competing for the same players.

Something eventually has to give.

Increasingly, it feels like the domestic league is the competition being asked to compromise.

Round 1 Should Feel Important

The opening weekend of a league should be one of its biggest promotional opportunities.

It should feel like an event.

After months without competitive club rugby, supporters should be looking forward to seeing new signings, returning internationals and the strongest possible versions of their teams.

Instead, we’re discussing who’s missing.

That can’t be the ideal way to launch a major professional competition.

The URC itself has developed enormously in recent seasons. The competition is more competitive, the South African franchises have added another dimension and the playoff race has produced excellent rugby.

This isn’t an argument against the URC.

It’s an argument that a competition of this quality deserves a calendar that gives it the best possible opportunity to succeed.

Because if rugby can wait until the final weekend of September to begin its league season and still can’t get many of its best players onto the field, the sport has a much bigger calendar problem than simply deciding when Round 1 should be played.

And the people who ultimately lose out are the supporters being asked to pay full price to watch it.

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