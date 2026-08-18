Constitution River v Ombudsman in Juddmonte International

Wednesday is day one of the Sky Bet Ebor meeting at York Races where they will be plenty Irish interest in the high-quality racing.

The afternoon’s highlight will be the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes at 3.35pm when the generations will clash over a mile 2 furlongs and 56 yards.

Constitution River, winner of the French Derby and representing the classic generation, will put his 2026 unbeaten record on the line when he meets the five-year-old Ombudsman, winner of this race last year.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Godolphin owned is unbeaten in his three runs this season and will be the mount of William Buick.

Ryan Moore will be aboard the Coral-Eclipse-winning son of Wootton Bassett, Constitution River, and he will represent the Coolmore partners.

Item, in the colours of the race sponsors, comes from the Andrew Balding yard and will be the mount of Colin Keane, as he bids to step up in grade from his win in the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes here last month.

The Wayne Lordan-ridden Hawk Mountain, who was third and runner-up respectively to Constitution River in his two most recent starts, is likely to be involved in the business end of the nine-runner contest.

With the main protagonists, Ombudsman and Constitution River, having their own respective pacemakers in Devil’s Advocate (Rab Havlin) and Action (Ronan Whelan), the pace is likely to be strong. Though the three-year-old Constitution River will receive seven pounds from his main rival, Ombudsman, the latter has an official rating of 132, which is well ahead of the rest of the field, and the previous course and distance winner is likely to be very difficult to beat.

Haffner to get back to winning ways?

Elsewhere on the card, both Aidan O’Brien and Paddy Twomey will be represented in the Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at 2.25pm. Haffner, the choice of Ryan Moore, was beaten in the Group 2 Coral Vintage Stakes at Goodwood last time, and connections will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways.

Paddy Twomey’s Tréan won his maiden at Galway’s Summer Festival and takes the leap into group company for the Red Lily Racing Syndicate.

Derby horses to clash again in Great Voltigeur

The 2026 Betfred Derby winner at Epsom, Christmas Day, runs in the Group 3 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at 3.00pm.

Beaten since in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh, when runner-up, he will clash with Maltese Falcon again, the William Haggas-trained son of Sea The Stars, who was two-and-three-quarter lengths behind Christmas Day and Ronan Whelan at Epsom. Pierre Bonnard, who finished only a neck behind Christmas Day at The Curragh, should help make this another intriguing race.

Irish-trained runners at York Racecourse on Wednesday, 19 August 2026:

2.25 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3)

Confucius (IRE) A P O’Brien

Haffner (USA) A P O’Brien

Tréan (IRE) P Twomey

3.00 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2)

Christmas Day (IRE) A P O’Brien

Antigua (IRE) A P O’Brien

Pierre Bonnard (IRE) A P O’Brien

3.35 Juddmonte International Stakes (Group 1)

Action (IRE) A P O’Brien

Constitution River (FR) A P O’Brien

Hawk Mountain (IRE) A P O’Brien

4.10 Sky Bet Stayers Handicap (Heritage Handicap) (GBBPlus Race)

Small Fry (IRE) Joseph O’Brien

Mordor (FR) Gordon Elliott

Westminster Moon (IRE) A J Martin

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