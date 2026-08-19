How modern football tactics are creating more two-way scoring matches across European leagues?

European football is getting more and more comfortable at full speed. The 2024/25 season of the Premier League saw 1,115 goals scored, the second-highest in any 38-match season, and the Bundesliga in Germany averaged 3.1 goals per match for the seventh consecutive time, the highest on record in a 38-match season. Those figures don’t necessarily indicate that every contest is getting increasingly formalized, but they do confirm the extent to which high-quality games are creating a consistent attacking environment, transitions and recovery opportunities.

The big question is why? A lot of goals are not spontaneous but are set-up in a system that is built to high-fly the ball up, attack with numbers and pressure unsettled defenses. It can give bettors a little more context about the mechanisms behind this week’s both teams to score tips, making football tactical analysis a more useful tool for making a smart bet instead of following a “must make a right decision” type tip.

The high press revolution: forcing errors and creating space

High press means not playing too deep a block but being aggressive towards the opponent’s goal. The action of retrieving possession of the ball quickly after it is lost is known as Gegenpressing (counter-pressing). Both concepts focus on hitting before the opposition sets up.

A turnover 25 metres from goal can be a shot in seconds. The other risk with BTTS is when the first pressure line is beaten the attackers are suddenly caught with runners in large gaps behind midfield. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have long relied on a forensic approach to seizing possession and, for Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain, pressing centrally was the secret to their Champions League success this season. PSG had a relentless pressing in the last quarter, according to UEFA’s technical analysis.

The January 2025 clash with City, in which they won 4-2 was evidenced by the unpredictability. PSG broke the match, as their movement and intensity forced the visitors back and repeatedly forced them to scramble for the ball. PSG had the better of the game as they forced the visitors further into the half, and repeatedly challenged their grasp of the ball. It was an outcome that BTTS produced by two technically creative sides that kept the ball moving.

Wing-backs and full-backs: the new playmakers

The attacking full-back is not a support any longer. They can be in the winger position in a 4-3-3, inverted in midfield or can be in the box in a 3-5-2 or 3-4-3.

That other attacker causes overloads but someone has to cover the space behind them. If you lose the ball with both your wide men forward, opposition will be able to counter in positions that the centre-backs are unable to cope with.

A recent example was provided by Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen. Jeremie Frimpong was a Bundesliga goal machine and a six-time assist provider in 2024/25 and Alejandro Grimaldo were the inverse, looking to provide width and playmaking from the opposite end. Achraf Hakimi’s licence to attack was as important at PSG, with UEFA singling him out for his movement and positioning to cause problems for Arsenal in the 2024/25 Champions League semi-final.

So, don’t just look for well-known full-backs for BTTS tips. It’s asking if they regularly go away from the ball as a team, if midfield cover is good enough and if the opposition have the pace to move into the empty areas.

Mastering transitions: why speed is decisive

Transitions are the periods directly following the possession change. These are now treated as distinct stages; regain the ball, find the forward pass/attack before the defensive lines reset; lose the ball/counter-press or retreat immediately.

That focus often means games are hit and miss affairs. There were 2.04 fast breaks in every 90 minutes last season in the Premier League compared with 1.58 the year before, with direct attacks at 3.50 per 90 minutes. UEFA concluded in their analysis of the 2025 quarter-final against Aston Villa that the situation was the same in terms of risk and reward: Villa played higher but PSG’s counterattacks took advantage of space and the contest finished 3-2 to Villa.

How formations fuel fast-paced football

A formation is merely a starting map and can show potential transition paths. This 4-3-3 naturally also offers high and wide outlets on both sides. A 4-2-3-1 can be used to defend counters with a double pivot but still allow 4 counter breakers to be available. A 3-4-3 is frequently employed to drive wing-backs and wingers deeper and to force them to move further and further from their bases.

The pivot is nearly as important. A player who can pick up play when the ball is under pressure and switch it from a defending to an attacking position, before the opposition can get in tight and take it away, can prove decisive in the midfield. There is a strong possibility of end-to-end sequences if both teams have the ability.

From tactics to tips: how to spot a BTTS opportunity

Matchup mechanisms are key to a good football betting strategy and don’t just focus on the league reputation. The Bundesliga is a natural place to explore as the 2024/25 season saw a total of 959 goals scored in 306 games. The Dutch Eredivisie also has an attack-first spirit: the competition is described by the KNVB as being famous for their beautiful and high scoring football.

Ensure both teams press high, both defence are not adverse to advanced full backs and both can exploit transitions prior to backing BTTS. Include recent goals scored, injuries to central defenders/holding midfielders, likely starting and home-away formations. This strong attack coupled with a weak defending team can be particularly significant, but should not be the sole criterion for the wager.

The last step is price and selection. Patterns may reduce competition but they don’t ensure that opportunities will be realised. A second layer of assessment can be achieved with expert curated BTTS tips provided on a daily basis. The aim is not to be precise in predicting goals, but to know why a match might be open, to have an argument based on evidence, then to make a more informed decision.

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