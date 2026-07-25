HomeOther SportsAthleticsRhasidat Adeleke runs 22.80 to qualify for European Championships
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Rhasidat Adeleke runs 22.80 to qualify for European Championships

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Rhasidat Adeleke ran 22.80 seconds today to book her ticket to the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham next month.

Tallaght AC’s Rhasidat Adeleke achieved the European Championships standard for the 200m at Morton Stadium this afternoon.

The Dubliner set a championship record time of 22.80 seconds in winning her first senior outdoor national 200m title at the 123.ie National Senior Track and Field Championships.

Amy Foster of Fast Twitch was second in a time of 23.49 seconds, with Lorena Harrison from Ratoath AC third in 24.61 seconds.

Newport AC’s Sharlene Mawdsley pulled up injured during the 200m final.

The ‘A’ standard for next month’s European Championships in Birmingham is 22.85 seconds.

Speaking to Athletics Ireland after the race, Adeleke paid tribute to the home crowd whose support helped inspire her performance.

“It’s been a rough year,” she admitted. “I didn’t really have any expectations coming in here. I just wanted to come out in front of a home crowd and show up, and whatever happened, happened.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without this crowd here, honestly. I knew that if I can do it anywhere, it’s at home, so thank you to everyone who supported me. So many sent me such nice messages. Sometimes you’re in a bad place and you think the worst of yourself, and then you see the amount of people showing you love and support. It just lifts my spirits.”

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