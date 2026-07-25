Rhasidat Adeleke runs 22.80 to qualify for European Championships

Tallaght AC’s Rhasidat Adeleke achieved the European Championships standard for the 200m at Morton Stadium this afternoon.

The Dubliner set a championship record time of 22.80 seconds in winning her first senior outdoor national 200m title at the 123.ie National Senior Track and Field Championships.

Amy Foster of Fast Twitch was second in a time of 23.49 seconds, with Lorena Harrison from Ratoath AC third in 24.61 seconds.

It’s mission accomplished for Rhasidat Adeleke who blasts to victory at the Irish nationals over 200m in 22.80 (-1.1m/s), securing the qualification standard (22.85) for next month’s Europeans. A big step forward after a difficult year. pic.twitter.com/PHVUOgtnjI — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) July 25, 2026

Newport AC’s Sharlene Mawdsley pulled up injured during the 200m final.

The ‘A’ standard for next month’s European Championships in Birmingham is 22.85 seconds.

Speaking to Athletics Ireland after the race, Adeleke paid tribute to the home crowd whose support helped inspire her performance.

“It’s been a rough year,” she admitted. “I didn’t really have any expectations coming in here. I just wanted to come out in front of a home crowd and show up, and whatever happened, happened.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without this crowd here, honestly. I knew that if I can do it anywhere, it’s at home, so thank you to everyone who supported me. So many sent me such nice messages. Sometimes you’re in a bad place and you think the worst of yourself, and then you see the amount of people showing you love and support. It just lifts my spirits.”

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