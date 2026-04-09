HomeGAAMairéad Dillon: Galway Camogie Star’s All-Ireland Final Goal and Rise to Stardom
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Mairéad Dillon: Galway Camogie Star’s All-Ireland Final Goal and Rise to Stardom

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
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REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY 2025 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 10/8/2025 Cork vs Galway Galway's Mairead Dillion celebrates scoring a goal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mairéad Dillon’s Rise: Galway Star’s All-Ireland Heroics and Relentless Journey to the Top

Mairéad Dillon has become one of the most admired players in the Galway camogie dressing room, and it is easy to see why. Since first being called into the senior panel by Cathal Murray in 2019, the Kilconieron player has shown patience, resilience and a constant hunger to improve. Those qualities have helped turn her into a major figure for the Tribeswomen.

Dillon’s breakthrough came in unforgettable fashion last August when she won the first of her three All-Ireland medals on the pitch against Cork. There is a strong argument that Galway would not have lifted the title without her contribution in some of the biggest moments of the campaign.

Big-game impact for Galway camogie

When Tipperary threatened to upset Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final, Dillon stepped up. After Tipp drew level early in the second half, Galway needed leaders to respond and Dillon was one of the players who found another gear. She finished with two points, while also posting an impressive tackle count and covering huge ground throughout the contest.

Even better was to come in the All-Ireland final. Galway had unsettled Cork early with their aggression, but they had not fully made that pressure count on the scoreboard. Then came the moment that changed everything.

 

Aoife Donohue burst through the heart of the Cork defence after a brilliant pick-up, drawing three defenders before releasing Dillon in space. There was still plenty for Dillon to do. She carried for around 10 metres, tapped the sliotar once off the bas of her hurley, and from just outside the 13-metre line she struck decisively. Libby Coppinger tried to close the gap, but the finish was too clean and Amy Lee had no chance.

It was a goal of composure, timing and nerve. Dillon’s reaction said plenty too. There was a small fist pump, but she quickly looped back into position on the half-forward line. It was a celebration marked by control rather than emotion, a sign of a player fully locked into the occasion.

Cork fought right to the end and Galway still needed a late pointed free from captain Carrie Dolan in the third minute of injury time to edge over the line by the minimum margin. For Dillon and Galway, it became one of the happiest memories of all.

“Yeah, look, it was brilliant. I suppose to be able to be part of the team in itself is such a huge honour and it’s nice to get the reward at the end of it. I’m just glad that we did get over the line, and all our hard work paid off.”

Dillon also reflected on the goal itself with typical humility.

“When I look back on it now, I just think it was great that it went in. Not too many people can say that they scored a goal in Croke Park on All-Ireland day. Cathal emphasises work rate and supporting the play, and Aoife had the ball and it was just one of those moments where you take the risk. Luckily, it worked out in the end.”

Asked about keeping pace with Donohue’s surging run, Dillon laughed: “I think

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