Trustyourinstinct lands Group 2 Curragh Cup

Joseph O’Brien, who won the Juddmonte Irish Oaks on Saturday, took the Group 2 1xBet.ie Proud Sponsors Of Irish Racing Curragh Cup on Sunday with Trustyourinstinct (13/2).

The J.P. McManus-owned gelding was one of three runners for the Carriganóg handler in the six-runner contest.

Ridden by Declan McDonagh, the son of Churchill was a three-quarters-of-a-length winner over Happy Pharoah (25/1), from the Donnacha O’Brien yard.

The Paddy Harnett-ridden runner-up had a further three-quarters-of-a-length advantage over the race favourite, Al Riffa (4/6 favourite), who finished in third in the hands of Dylan Browne McMonagle.

🗣️ “He loves it!” Declan McDonogh on Trustyourinstinct – winner of the Curragh Cup @curraghrace 💪 pic.twitter.com/AkcN27epBa — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 19, 2026

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