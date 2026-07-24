Live Coverage of 123.ie National Senior T & F Championships

Top track and field athletes compete at Morton Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, 25th and 26th July at the 154th edition of the 123.ie National Senior Track and Field Championships.

There will be live coverage on the Athletics Ireland YouTube channel over the two days.

Adeleke aims for European qualification

With the Birmingham 2026 European Championships next month athletes continue their pursuit of European qualification.

Among the most notable will be Tallaght AC’s Rhasidat Adeleke who will bid for the qualification standard in the 200m. She will face stiff competition in the event this weekend with Lauren Roy (Fast Twitch AC), the fastest Irish female over the distance this season with 22.83 seconds, and Newport AC’s Sharlene Mawdsley, who is also entered in the 400m event.

Sarah Lavin goes for 11th title

A potential showdown between Mark English (Finn Valley AC) and Cian McPhillips (UCD AC) in the men’s 800m could be among the most anticipated events on the two-day schedule.

Clonliffe Harriers’ Cathal Doyle aims to secure a fifth consecutive outdoor 1500m title, though he will face stiff competition from the likes of Nick Griggs (CNDR Track) and Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea AC).

UCD AC’s Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC) hold entries in the 800m and 1500m, while Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) will bid for an 11th outdoor 100m hurdles crown.

Defending 100m champion Bori Akinola (UCD AC) hopes to successfully defend his 100m title, but will face the in-form Seán Aigboboh (Tallaght AC) and Benjamin Richardson (Waterford AC) who also hold entries for the 200m. Richardson arrives at the Nationals with the fastest times over 100m and 200m this season, having clocked 10.06 seconds and 20.25 seconds respectively.

Tuthill one of field event stars

The field events will feature many of Ireland’s leading international athletes. Twenty-two year-old Olympian Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC) is among the headline entries and has established herself as one of the country’s most consistent performers.

She has moved within touching distance of Eileen O’Keeffe’s national hammer record of 73.21m after improving her personal best to 72.73m this season. She will arrive at Morton Stadium seeking a fifth outdoor title.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com