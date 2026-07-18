Johanna Walsh impresses in Juddmonte Irish Oaks win

Johanna Walsh (7/2) and Dylan Browne McMonagle won the Group 1 Juddmonte Irish Oaks at The Curragh on Saturday afternoon.

The three-year-old filly from the Joseph O’Brien stable ran out a ready four-length winner on the fillies’ classic over a mile and a half.

Inis Mór (11/2), one of the overseas-trained challengers, claimed the runner-up spot under Killarney-born jockey Oisín Murphy. The pair had three-quarters-of-a-length to spare over the Jim Bolger-prepared Sparán Nua (8/1) in third, for rider Declan McDonagh.

The race favourite, Earth Shot (9/4 favourite), ridden by James Doyle for English handler William Haggas, disappointed in sixth position.

Thundering On, Joseph O’Brien’s highly impressive winner of the Betfred Oaks at Epsom in June, was withdrawn early on Saturday morning, reportedly off her feed.

“It’s kind of made our year, to be quite honest.”@JosephOBrien2 has the won the @JuddmonteFarms-backed Irish Oaks, and the trainer speaks to Gary O’Brien about now being on the training roster of the world-famous operation @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/heWgUBNdRH — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 18, 2026

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