Leinster Schools Junior Cup Rugby – Preview, Fixtures and squads

### Junior Cup Fixtures:

**Tuesday, 6 February:**

1. **Newbridge College** vs **Terenure College** – Energia Park, 1:15pm

2. **Kilkenny College** vs **St Michael’s College** – Energia Park, 3:30pm

**Wednesday, 7 February:**

1. **Catholic University School** vs **Temple Carrig School** – Energia Park, 1:15pm

2. **Cistercian College, Roscrea** vs **Blackrock College** – Energia Park, 3:30pm

**Thursday, 8 February:**

1. **St Vincent’s, Castleknock College** vs **Gonzaga College** – Energia Park, 1:15pm

2. **St Mary’s College** vs **Clongowes Wood College** – Energia Park, 3:30pm

**Friday, 9 February:**

1. **Belvedere College** vs **Wesley College** – Energia Park, 1:15pm

2. **St Gerard’s School** vs **CBC Monkstown** – Energia Park, 3:30pm

**Newbridge College vs Terenure College:**

Newbridge College, reigning 2021 champions, face Terenure College in a rematch of last year’s encounter. Newbridge’s experienced lineup, boasting six returning players, aims to build on their successful league campaign. Terenure, led by experienced players like Niall Fallon and Mick Smyth, rely on their strong pack and skillful backs for a competitive showing.

**Kilkenny College vs St Michael’s College:**

Kilkenny College, buoyed by an excellent league campaign, takes on St Michael’s College, featuring several returning players from last year’s final defeat. Kilkenny’s leaders throughout the team drive their forward play, while St Michael’s aims to play ambitious and attacking rugby, leveraging the experience of their players from the previous campaign.

**Catholic University School vs Temple Carrig School:**

CUS enters the match with a high-power attack, led by captain David Ginnelly and out-half Christian Shortall. Their pace and skill in the backline pose a threat to Temple Carrig, who rely on their solid pack of forwards, led by Alex Shortt and Nathan Corrigan, to control the game.

**Cistercian College, Roscrea vs Blackrock College:**

Cistercian College, captained by Ruben Flynn, seeks redemption after a challenging Leinster League campaign. They face Blackrock College, known for their fast and physical game, led by loose forward Patrick Agnew. Both teams aim to showcase their balanced play and adaptability on the field.

**St Vincent’s, Castleknock College vs Gonzaga College:**

St Vincent’s, led by head coach Sam Bordiss, aims to capitalize on the professional experience of their coaching staff. They face Gonzaga College, known for their consistency in schools’ rugby. Gonzaga’s solid pack, led by captain Cian Start, seeks to control the game against a pacey St Vincent’s backline.

**St Mary’s College vs Clongowes Wood College:**

St Mary’s College, with ten returning players from the previous year, relies on captain Eoin Farrell’s leadership and the playmaking skills of their backline. Clongowes Wood College, under new head coach Alasdair Dawson, aims to break their Junior Cup drought with a strong performance from captain Joshua Grant and their experienced forwards.

**Belvedere College vs Wesley College:**

Belvedere College, riding high on recent wins, brings a mix of experience and skill, with captain David Barr leading from the center. They face Wesley College, led by captain Thibault Campbell, who sets the tone for their dynamic pack. Both teams aim to showcase their strengths and secure a victory in this competitive matchup.

**St Gerard’s School vs CBC Monkstown:**

St Gerard’s School, battle-hardened from their journey through the Fr Godfrey Cup, relies on the connection between hooker Adam Moore and the athleticism of Matthew Breslin. CBC Monkstown, qualifying for the Junior Cup for the first time in years, looks to build on their strong league campaign with captain James O’Neill leading the charge. Both teams seek to make an impact in the tournament with a determined performance.

Belvedere College

Coaches: Brian Fitzpatrick (Head), John Broderick, Fionn Gilbert, Karl Curran, Conor O’Driscoll, Conor Wynne-Walsh, Rory Dwyer (S&C)

Captain: David Barr

Squad: Adam Keeling, Aidan Martin, Alex Liddy, Andrew Murphy, Archie Moore, Ben Leonard, Ben O’Gorman, Ben Perrin, Bruce Ryan, Catalin Levitchi, Charles Dowse, Cian Chalasani, Cillian Shields, Daniel Byrne, Daniel Sweeney, Darragh Crimmins, David Barr, Dermot O’Neill, Donogh O’Malley, Dylan Jones, Eoghan Heade, Eoin Kelly, Ethan Ryan, Ethan Thompson, Evan Butterly, Evan Ryan, Fionn McMahon, Harry Duffitt, Jack Craig Coghlan, Jack Dowley, Jack Moore, Jack Webster, James Molloy, John Lappin, Johnny Synnott, Joshua Smyth, Kealan Jordan, Liam Canny, Luka Vekic, Mark Iredale, Matt Kenny, Max Cotterell, Max Henshaw, Micheál Cooper, Milo Convery, Oliver Ward, Olivier Cullin, Pierce O’Connor, Ronan McCann, Sam Kinsella, Sam Leonard, Shane Óg Hanlon, Tommy Cooke.

Blackrock College

Coaches: Eoin Daly (head coach), James Kelly (attack), Ronan Kearney, Will Fitzgerald, Gus McCarthy, John Creighton (Director of Rugby)

Captain: Patrick Agnew

Squad: Jack Sheeran, John Pierce, Lucas Hill, Donnacha Walsh, Eoghan Rowlands, Patrick Agnew, Hugo Bourke, George Eggers, Hugo Cullen, Paddy Whelan, Alexander Savage, Conor Mahony, Rocky Kenneally, Jack Leahy, Daniel English, Paul Hartnett, John Clarke, Louis Waldron, Daniel Rogan, John Donnelly, John Donoghue, Euan Groarke, Ben Moore, Max Assaf, Harry Clancy, Paddy Scally, Stephen Moloney, Peter Le Roux, Donnacha Murray, Jack Dolan, Daniel Noonan, Rhys Keogh, Oli Tuithill, Sean Traynor, Cillian Hainbach, Harry Forde, Sean Cox, Finn Green, Charlie Kelly, Ariston Xourfas, Ben Power, Lughan O’Riagan, Daniel Ennis, Cian McCarron, Patrick Ryan, Charles Coffey, Luke O’Connell.

Catholic University School

Coaches: Dean Hakaraia, Lucas Sherwood, and Stephen Ryan

Captain: David Ginnelly

Squad: Joseph McGuigan, Liam Murphy, Peter Smyth, Charlie O’Connell, Tom McAdam, Cian Killion, Edward Fuller, Marc Mooney Masterson, William Cleere, Louis Murphy, Sam Cotter, Conal Ryan, Lachlan Honan, Shane O’Reilly, Daniel Cocoman, Daniel O’Leary, Adam Ryan, David Ginnelly, Ruairi Murphy, Oscar Mayes, Mark Murray, Finn Byrne, Christian Shorthall, Christian McCarthy, Dylan Wade, Jaydyn Butler, Ryan Lewis, Senan Ryan, Oscar Finnegan, Aidan McLoughlin, James O’Brien, Finn Byrne, Aidan McSweeney, Luke O’Shea, Luca Saxon, Oisin McNeice, Tristan Foudy, Harry Irving, Sean Barry, David Li.

CBC Monkstown

Coaches: Glenn Baskett, Killian O’Neill, Tania Rosser

Captain: James O’Neill

Squad: Danill Solyakov, Ben Finnie, Conor O’Rourke, James Lambert, Joshua Rigby, James O’Neill, Derrick Pan, Neil Richardson, Matthew O’Flaherty, Darragh Threadgold, Harry Warnes, Daniel Murray, Vinny Hazel, Ethan Foy, Conor Doyle, Yeqin Gao, Sebastian Lejeune, Alex Balmaine, JJ Cormicon, Oscar McCleneghan, Jack Darcy, Joe Keane, Ross Mahon, Rory Martin, Oliver Campbell, Felix Kelly, Conor Scanlon, Sunny Chen, Finn Mahon, Aidan Lawlor, Louis Defer, Dillon O’Keefe, Zach-Fitzsimons-Nolan.

Cistercian College, Roscrea

Coaches: Jonny Butler (head coach), Felix Ross, Denis Rusu, Sonny Dwyer, Michael Lawlor (S&C), Lucy Heckemann (Physiotherapist), Ben Darcy (Video Analyst), Mark Butler (Director of Rugby).

Captain: Ruben Flynn.

Squad: Ronan O’Neill, Tiernan Fay, William Flynn, Julian Flynn, Iarlaith Martin, Aodhan Carroll, Paddy Deegan, Ruben Flynn, Borja Canavate Serra, Oliver Flynn, Callum Hunt, Killian Hurley, Jack Hayes, Oisin Higgins, Sean Stone, Jack Byrne, Stephen Fogarty, Jamie Zea Lozane, Tristan Howard, Thomas Deegan, Jamie Kiernan, Daragh Doris, Adam Tooher, Brian Sullivan, Sam Gallahue, Ciaran Haupt, Daniel Bowe, Alexander Finn, Jack Duggan, Daniel Powell, Donnacha O’Meara, Joseph Thornton Finnan, Michael Keating, Tomas Murray, Bill Hyland, Dan Skehan, Alvero Monedero, James O’Sullivan, Alex Queally, Lukas Dowling, Max Swan.

Clongowes Wood College

Coaches: Alasdair Dawson (Head Coach), Bru Amerlynck (Forwards Coach), Liam McGovern (Backs Coach), Kieran Hurrell (Director of Rugby), Tom Brady (Athletic Development Coach)

Captain: Joshua Grant

Squad: Alexander Evans, Alexander Leonard, Ben Brady, Bernard Ibirogba, Brian Connolly, Caelan Regan, Callum Ghee, Charlie Collins, Charlie Mangan, Charlie Ryan, Cian Duro, Daniel Maguire, David Lannen, Diego Monjardin Plaza, Donobhan Johansson, Dylan Morrissey, Edward Crowley, Edward McCarthy, Fionn Doyle, Fionn Lysaght, Frederick Farrington, Godswill Ukaga, Harry Lawlor, Hugh Keaney, Hugo Blessin, Hugo Chiu, Hugo Ivers-McCormack, Hugo McHugh, Jack Cormack, Jorge Perez, Joshua Grant, Kishor Shivam, Kye Lacey, Luke Hynes, Matthew Brennan, Michael Kelly, Nicholas Hunter, Owen Hough, Peter Hogan, Philip Kenny, Roan Kelly, Sam Plunkett, Senan Walsh, Shaun Priede, Simon Ward, Tom English, Victor Chauvire, Vincent Hardiman.

Gonzaga College

Coaches: Mick Finlay (head coach), Raymond Bourke, Mark McGrath, Tim Cotter, Tom Cullen, Davy Colbert, Hugh Goddard, Cliodhna Denny (manager)

Captain: Cian Start

Squad: Fionn Fahey, Jack Behan, Oliver Maguire, John Murphy, Cesare Collins, John Daly, Emile Fitzsimons, James Friel, Gearoid Hussey, Cian Dunne, Daire Delaney, Louis Dockery, William Loomes, George Loomes, Liam Glynn, Ciaran Bowen, Luke Moran, James Brophy, Liam Glennon, Tom Broderick, Cian Frame, Michael Tolan, Freddie Butterly, Evan Doyle, Jack Conlon, Cian Start, Finn Aylmer, Naoise Hillery Nolan, Anson Ryan, Theo Madigan, Michael Nolan, Harry Martin, James Lawlor, Daniel Kerr, Cathal O’Regan, Daniel Enright, Charlie Maloney, Ethan Cunningham, Joey Curran, Tom Roden, Charlie McCreery, Oscar Dowling, Jacob Byrne, Daniel Murphy, Theo Grimley, Finn Carton.

Kilkenny College

Coaches: Wesley Carter (forwards & attack), Craig Miller (backs & defence), Richie Nicholls, Oscar Holman.

Captain: Sam Carter.

Squad: Sam Jones, Shane O’Doherty, Tristan Furlong, Oisin Smithwick, Sam Carter, Finn Brennan, Matty Quaglia, Matt Pierce, Aaron Neill, Frank Conroy, Adam Cole, Leo James, Harry Clarke, Derek Deacon, Ross Warren, Ben Smyth, Alan Meinderink, Glen Stephens, Sam Robinson, Dylan Boyd, Kyle Leybourne, Fiachra Kennedy, Sam Neill, Harvey Loney, Evan Sofer, Adam Hogan, John Hughes, Danny Beirne-Bowden, Dylan Tully, Charlie Salter-Bermingham, Josh Leeson, Angus Powell, Sam Smyth, Richard Hathaway, Caleb McDonagh, Lee O’Rourke, Harry Williams, Sean Page, Mason Neale, Brandon McCordick, Christopher Plant, Dylan Hopkins, Peter Sellers, Aaron Bailey, Dylan Horkan

Jamie Oxley-Brophy, Seth Scanlon, Billy Cooper, Charlie James.

Newbridge College

Coaches: Dave Brew, Padraig Mahon, Michael Barton, Ben Browne Roche, Henry Bryce, Derek Sherlock

Captain: Eoghan Hearne

Squad: Achille Crosato, Adam Hanway, Alex Kennedy, Bobby Flanagan, Bríon Donagh, Charlie Byrne, Charlie O’Shaughnessy, Christian Kelly, Cillian Corcoran, Cillian O’Donovan, Conor Morrin, Conor Quinn, Culainn Dunleavy, Eoghan Hearne, Eoin McGlynn, Eoin McGroary, Finn Majury, Fionn White, Giles Healy, Jack Buckley, Jack Garvey, James Kelly, James MCarney, James Moran, Jamie Lenehan, Joe Conroy, Johnny Martin, Josh D’Alton, JP Brophy, Kevin Nolan, Killian O’Connor, Luke Kelly, Mark Travers, Matthew Kiely, Max Rainbow, Michael Kenny, Neil Conway, Peter Murphy, Rian Graham, Robbie Kavanagh, Robert Buckley, Ruairi Flynn, Ryan Conroy, Saul Brewster, Sean Óg Cunnie, Seán Mullins, Tadgh Murphy, Tom Martin, Trevor Ennis, Tyler Villadellado, Will Doyle.

St Gerard’s School

Coaches: Billy Ngawini, Vic Ball, Ryan Hayes, Oisin O’Neill, Shay Dunne, Phil De Barra

Co-Captains: Adam Moore, Noah O’Neill

Squad: Adam Devitt, Adam Moore, Albert Bernon, Andrew Smith, Brett Gordon, Brodie McNeill, Charlie O’Sullivan, Daniel Bradley, Daniel Drane, Daniel Jones, Darragh Kelly, David Burke, David Harmon, Diego Quiros, Ethan Nolan, Evan Kenny, Ewan Buckley, Fredy Willis, Harry Dunne, Harry O’Brien, Harvey O’Connell, Jack Huang, James Patrick (JP) Lynch, Joey Costigan, Josh O’Leary, Liam McGrath, Luke Finnan, Luke Kelly, Luke Redmond, Mathew McCauley, Matthew Breslin, Matthew Naughton, Matthew Nolan, Max Harte, Niklas Leddy, Noah O’Neill, Oscar He, Patrick Carey, Rhys Tanner, Rían Butler, Rian Kavanagh, Robert Sheridan, Rohan Sisodiya, Senan Balmaine, Stuart Mullion, Will Hudson, Zack Alexander.

St Mary’s College

Coaches: Sean Healy, Jamie Cornett, Daragh Gilbourne, Jack Lundy, Finn Burke, Daniel Iannelli.

Captain: Eoin Farrell

Squad: Bobby Looby, Boon Redmond, Cathal Bishop, Charlie Thornton, Christian Crawley, Cian Dunphy, Daniel Adams, David Kenny, Donal Manzor, Eoghan Brady, Eoin Corcoran, Eoin Farrell, Francis Nangle, Gavan Fagan, Gavin Wilson, Harry O’Mahoney, Jack Feeney, Jack Fogarty, Jacob Dunne, Jake Barrett, James Charleton, James Muldowney, James Walsh, James Whitty, Jeff Prendergast, Joe Dunne, Johnny Maxwell, Luke O’Donoghue, Matthew McGreevy, Max Beausang, Max O’Connell, Max Pender, Nic Sheehan, Patrick Crane, Reuben Montague, Robert Flaherty, Rory Nulty, Ruadhan Leonard, Ryan Mowlds, Shane Leahy, Simon Egan, Thomas Quigley, Tom O’Keefe, Tu Tuan Walsh, Will Kelly.

St Michael’s College

Coaches: Charlie Cregan, Brendan Kearney, Luka Hassett, Dan Carroll, Dan

Hogan, Ronan Joyce.

Captain: James McMahon

Squad: Austin Currivan, Ben Black, Carter Columb, Charlie Delaney, Conal Farrell, Conor Flanagan, Conor O’Doherty, Conor Synnott, Daniel O’Donohoe, Dara Elliott, David Fingleton, Dylan Bevilacqua, Eoin Loo, George Mcnamee, Harrison McMahon, Harry McCafferty, Henry

Carroll, Herbie Boyle, Jake Lowe, James McMahon, James Neville, Johnny Ellis, Josh Divilly,

Josh Neville, Louis Graby, Mark McNally, Matthew McCarthy, Matthew McKenna, Max Roche, Noah Gross, Oliver Maybury, Oliver de Vreeze, Oliver Healy, Osgar ó Braonáin, Paddy Farrell, Peter Downey, Philip Lynch, Ryan O’Sullivan, Sam Dunne, Sam Kennedy, Sean Rooney.

St Vincent’s, Castleknock College

Coaches: Adrian Flavin (Director of Rugby), Sam Bordiss (head coach), Brian Blaney, Dermot Blaney, James Henry, Barry Smith (physio)

Captain: Matthew McGee

Squad: Adam Carmody, Andrew Smith, Ben Keogh, Cameron Jackson, Charlie Canavan, Charlie Donohue, Charlie Mooney, Cian O’Dwyer, Ciaran Walker, Conor Mescal, Darragh MacMahoimigh, Eoghan Bridson, Evan Reilly, Fionn Dowd, Harry O’Neill, Hugh Hanley, Hugh McNulty, Jack Brennan, James Dowling, Johnny O’Donnell, Killian Marnane, Killian McGivern, Mark Quinn, Mark Sheils, Matthew Blake, Matthew Lynch, Matthew Lynch, Matthew Marnane, Matthew Magee, Max Brocklebank, Max Elliot, Michael Ward, Niall Brady, Noah Wilson, Oisin McGrath, Rua Malone, Sean O’Sullivan, Simon Rowe, Stephen Quinn, Tom O’Ceallaigh, Tristan Gray.

Temple Carrig School

Coaches: Mark Crean, John O’Brien, Cillian Willis, Ollie Barr and Chris Williams

Captain: Matt Smullen

Squad: Conor Keogh, Sam Kelly, Luke Rowlette, Fionn Moriarty Brennan, Declan Shanahan, Thomas Corbett, Finn Maguire, Matt Smullen, Dylan Evans, Daniel Cunninghan, Nathan Corrigan, Conrad Brewer, Luca Eliatas, Alex Shortt, Frank Lang, Josh Farrell, Aaron Archer, Conn Kelleher, Robbie Watchorn, Theo Copp, Levi Griffin English, Ronan Kavanagh, Caleb Long, Louis Evans, Felim Donnelly, Danny Quinn, Ryan Webster, Sean Ryan, Luca Ascoli, Teo Keenan, Luke D-Whelan, Ben Ward Bopp, Grant Gerherty.

Terenure College

Coaches: Patrick Thornton (head coach), James Thornton (backs), Colm De Buitlear, Darragh Brooks, Yago Fernandez-Vilar, Eddie Geraghty (performance analyst), Joe Balamash (manager), Sean Ruane (S&C)

Co-Captains: Niall Fallon & Frank Maher

Squad: Daniel McKenna, Tola McKenzie, Andrew Searson, Ryan Whybrow, Conor Quinn, Rowan Balamash, Rory O’Brien, Finlay Ryan Power, Harry Nolan, Daniel Hewitt, Frank Maher, Aaron Dillon, Fionn O’Neill, Oisin McEntee, Louis Roarty, Michael Smyth, Senan Gavin, Brian Hughes, Jack Walsh, Max Mulcahy, Luke Fox, Arran Boehm, Adam Kenny, Ben Mulvihill, Tommy Smyth, Ewan MacGinty, Charlie Blaney, Jamie Sharpe, Rory Curry, Adam Murray, Niall Fallon, Jack Ledwidge, Andrew Smyth, Sean Ringwood, Cillian McGetrick, Tadgh Hutchinson, Matthew Fowler, David Lombard, Callum Duffy, Conor Deasy, Oisin McCabe, Michael Keely.

Wesley College

Coaches: Adam Curry (head coach); Evan Dixon, Patrick Collins, Jonny Cazzini (backs);

Stephen Smyth, Billy Corrigan (forwards).

Captain: Thibault Campbell

Squad: Ben Fromholz, Cailean Pattison, Charlie Whelan, Conor Fox, Conrad Anwyl, Dillon Minchin-Byrne, Harry Fitzpatrick, Henry Clarke, Hlib Reznichenko, Hugh Hamilton, James Beattie, James Keegan, James Wystepek, Johnny Woods, Jonah Nathan, Joshua Ellis, Joshua

Walsh, Kian Fredericks, Louis Wang, Oliver Gaynor, Patrick Sabella, Rueben Neill, Ross

Collins, Sam Bowling, Thibault Campbell, Zach Sidebottom.

