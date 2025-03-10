Lossiemouth bids for consecutive Mares’ Hurdles

The Grade One Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, registered as the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle, sees Lossiemouth among the field instead of taking her place in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

This year is the 18th running of the race, which Irish trainers have dominated since its inception – 14 of the 17 previous winners were trained in Ireland.

A Grade 1 race since 2015, the Mares’ Hurdle was won an incredible six consecutive years by Quevega, bettering the previous Cheltenham Festival record of five consecutive wins held by Golden Miller (1932 to 1936).

Willie Mullins has won 10 of the 17 editions of the race to date and saddles the favourite and last season’s winner, Lossiemouth, and second favourite in the betting, Jade De Grugy.

While the early season plan had been to contest the opening day feature, the Grade 1 Unibet Champion Hurdle, with Lossiemouth, connections of the grey mare decided last weekend to stick to her won sex in the almost two and a half-mile contest.

Jade De Grugy and Gala Marceau will carry the colours of Scottish owner Kenny Alexander, who previously won this race twice with Honeysuckle (2020 and 2023).

3:20pm Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y

1 Casa No Mento 7 11 5 LRK Racing & Willy Twiston-Davies Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies

2 Dysart Enos (IRE) 7 11 5 The Good Stock Syndicate Fergal O’Brien Jonathan Burke

3 Gala Marceau (FR) h 6 11 5 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Brian Hayes

4 Jade de Grugy (FR) 6 11 5 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Danny Mullins

5 Jetara (IRE) p 7 11 5 Mr G. McGrath Mrs J. Harrington Sam Ewing

6 Joyeuse (FR) 6 11 5 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville

7 July Flower (FR) 6 11 5 Mr Duncan Angove Henry de Bromhead Rachael Blackmore

8 Kala Conti (FR) 5 11 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Jack Kennedy

9 Lossiemouth (FR) 6 11 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins P. Townend

10 Queens Gamble (IRE) 7 11 5 Mr A Frost and Mr E Galvin Harry Derham Paul O’Brien

11 Take No Chances (IRE) 7 11 5 Mr Garry Wilson Dan Skelton Harry Skelton

