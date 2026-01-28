Parma Again? Connacht Return to the Scene of Their Last Away Win

Zebre Parma v Connacht: team news is vital during the Six Nations window This one looks straightforward on odds sheets, but it isn’t. Connacht’s away record has been grim, Zebre are a different animal in Parma, and the biggest swing factor is simple: who’s actually released to play. Match details Fixture: Zebre Parma v Connacht Rugby

Zebre Parma v Connacht Rugby Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Kick-off: Saturday, 3.00pm

Saturday, 3.00pm Competition: United Rugby Championship (URC) Team news: the whole preview in one sentence If Connacht and Zebre get their Ireland A / Italy squad players released, this is a normal URC matchup; if they don’t, it becomes a completely different game. Connacht: confirmed Ireland senior losses Bundee Aki

Finlay Bealham

Cian Prendergast

Billy Bohan That’s the defined Six Nations impact for Connacht right now. Connacht: Ireland A squad (likely available) Availability depends on release, but these are the names you flagged. Forwards Paul Boyle

Sam Illo

Sean Jansen

Darragh Murray Backs Matthew Devine

Cathal Forde

Ben Murphy Zebre Parma: players in the Italy squad (may or may not be available) Forwards (4) Tommaso Di Bartolomeo

Muhamed Hasa

Samuele Locatelli

David Odiase Backs (4) Giacomo Da Re

Alessandro Fusco

Damiano Mazza

Lorenzo Pani The stat that hangs over everything: Connacht away form Connacht’s away record is the reason this preview can’t just be “Connacht should win”. The trend has been ugly for a long stretch. Recent numbers underline why this fixture feels far less comfortable for Connacht than the betting might suggest. Across their last six URC matches, Connacht have picked up just one win, a 44–17 home victory over the Sharks. Recent numbers underline why this fixture feels far less comfortable for Connacht than the betting might suggest. Across their last six URC matches, Connacht have picked up just one win, a 44–17 home victory over the Sharks.

In that same run, they have conceded 197 points, an average of almost 33 points per game, while scoring just over 25 per outing. Four of those six matches saw Connacht ship 30 points or more, including heavy losses away to Dragons and Leinster. The split between home and away form is particularly stark. In their last three matches played away from Galway, Connacht have conceded 117 points, an average losing margin of 19 points.

Connacht have recorded only one away win in the URC since October 2024, and that solitary success came in Parma, against Zebre, last May. Every other trip has ended in defeat, often after competitive first halves followed by damaging spells after the break. Zebre’s overall form is poor, with the Italians currently on an eight-match losing run in the URC. However, their home record tells a more balanced story. At Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi this season, Zebre have won four and lost four, a 50 per cent return that stands in sharp contrast to their struggles on the road. By contrast, their home games in the same period show a positive points difference, highlighting just how different the side looks once they leave the Dexcom Stadium. That away trend is not new.Every other trip has ended in defeat, often after competitive first halves followed by damaging spells after the break. Zebre’s overall form is poor, with the Italians currently on an eight-match losing run in the URC. However, their home record tells a more balanced story. At Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi this season, Zebre have won four and lost four, a 50 per cent return that stands in sharp contrast to their struggles on the road.

Visiting teams rarely get easy wins in Parma, and matches are typically kept within one or two scores. Historically, this fixture has favoured Connacht. They have won their last eight meetings with Zebre and 11 of their 13 trips to Parma overall. Zebre’s only home wins against Connacht came back in April and December 2017, with none since. Even so, recent meetings have often been tighter than the broader head-to-head suggests, including Connacht’s 22–12 win in Parma last season.