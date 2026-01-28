Parma Again? Connacht Return to the Scene of Their Last Away Win

Zebre Parma v Connacht: team news is vital during the Six Nations window
This one looks straightforward on odds sheets, but it isn’t. Connacht’s away record has been grim, Zebre are a different animal in Parma, and the biggest swing factor is simple: who’s actually released to play.
Match details
- Fixture: Zebre Parma v Connacht Rugby
- Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma
- Kick-off: Saturday, 3.00pm
- Competition: United Rugby Championship (URC)
Team news: the whole preview in one sentence
If Connacht and Zebre get their Ireland A / Italy squad players released, this is a normal URC matchup; if they don’t, it becomes a completely different game.
Connacht: confirmed Ireland senior losses
- Bundee Aki
- Finlay Bealham
- Cian Prendergast
- Billy Bohan
That’s the defined Six Nations impact for Connacht right now.
Connacht: Ireland A squad (likely available)
Availability depends on release, but these are the names you flagged.
Forwards
- Paul Boyle
- Sam Illo
- Sean Jansen
- Darragh Murray
Backs
- Matthew Devine
- Cathal Forde
- Ben Murphy
Zebre Parma: players in the Italy squad (may or may not be available)
Forwards (4)
- Tommaso Di Bartolomeo
- Muhamed Hasa
- Samuele Locatelli
- David Odiase
Backs (4)
- Giacomo Da Re
- Alessandro Fusco
- Damiano Mazza
- Lorenzo Pani
The stat that hangs over everything: Connacht away form
Connacht’s away record is the reason this preview can’t just be “Connacht should win”. The trend has been ugly for a long stretch.Recent numbers underline why this fixture feels far less comfortable for Connacht than the betting might suggest. Across their last six URC matches, Connacht have picked up just one win, a 44–17 home victory over the Sharks.
Connacht have recorded only one away win in the URC since October 2024, and that solitary success came in Parma, against Zebre, last May.Every other trip has ended in defeat, often after competitive first halves followed by damaging spells after the break. Zebre’s overall form is poor, with the Italians currently on an eight-match losing run in the URC. However, their home record tells a more balanced story. At Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi this season, Zebre have won four and lost four, a 50 per cent return that stands in sharp contrast to their struggles on the road.
What it means in Parma: even if Connacht are the better side, they can’t afford a loose 10–15 minutes. Zebre at home don’t need to be brilliant — they need you to be careless.
Match-up: where it’s actually decided
- Set-piece: Connacht being without Cian Prendergast, Finlay Bealham & Billy Bohan matters. Scrum stability is the quickest way to make an away day miserable.
- Discipline: in Parma, cheap penalties keep Zebre alive and let them play in the right areas.
- Who gets released: the availability of the named Ireland A and Italy squad players could swing the quality level on both sides by a full score.
How it plays out
If Connacht keep this clean, they have enough to win: manage territory, take points when offered, and avoid giving Zebre a cheap platform. If it gets loose — offloads, forced passes, chasing the game — then Connacht’s away wobble becomes the story again.
Prediction Connacht by 6–10, but only if they keep it tidy and don’t gift Zebre momentum through discipline or errors.
Note: this prediction is based on the player lists above only. If releases change late, so does the read.