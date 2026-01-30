Ireland Set to Travel to Cheltenham Festival with a Strong Team

Ireland are set to arrive at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival with a strong team that could dominate the meeting once again.



Leading trainers Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Henry De Bromhead all have big chances in the key races across the week.

Since its inauguration in 2014, Ireland have won nine of the 13 renewals of the Prestbury Cup, beating the home team (Great Britain) for the trophy. In 2025, Ireland defeated Great Britain 20-8, their largest margin of success since 2021.

Big Hopes in Champion Hurdle

Lossiemouth looks set to carry Ireland’s big hopes in the Champion Hurdle on day one of the meeting. The star mare is the 2/1 favourite in the Cheltenham Festival 2026 betting odds for the premier hurdles contest in the sport.

With 13 victories from 16 starts over hurdles, Lossiemouth is likely to be one of the popular Cheltenham tips for the 2026 Champion Hurdle. She has been triumphant on both of her runs this season, with wins going her way at Grade One level in the Morgiana Hurdle (Punchestown) and December Hurdle (Leopardstown).

Lossiemouth wins a NINTH grade 1 🤯 Brighterdaysahead just CANNOT catch in the December Hurdle 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Es7yAyLzsc — ITV Racing (@itvracing) December 29, 2025

Lossiemouth has been victorious in all three of her appearances at the Cheltenham Festival. She won the Triumph Hurdle in 2023, while in 2024 and 2025, she was too good for her rivals in the Mares’ Hurdle. Success this year would be her biggest win yet at the meeting.

Irish Horses Dominate Gold Cup Picture

The first two horses from the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup will renew their rivalry in the feature race of the meeting this year, and it could be one of the duals of the week. Inothewayurthinkin, trained by Gavin Cromwell in County Meath, and Galopin Des Champs, trained by Willie Mullins in County Carlow, are being prepared for another shot at the Gold Cup.

Inothewayurthinkin prevailed on his debut in the 3m2f contest in 2025. He relished the stiff track at Cheltenham, adding to his triumph in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup from the 2024 meeting. If he can defend his crown for his Irish trainer, he will become only the fourth horse to win in back-to-back renewals this century.

Two-time winner Galopin Des Champs is also no stranger to success in the Gold Cup, winning the first prize in 2023 and 2024. Mullins is confident of another big run from his horse. At the age of 10, he will become the oldest winner of the race since Cool Dawn in 1998 if he regains his crown.

Big Hopes in Stayers Hurdle and Champion Chase

Bob Olinger and Rachael Blackmore! 💯 He’s STILL unbeaten at Cheltenham and wins the @paddypower Stayers’ Hurdle 👏 pic.twitter.com/6jH0i1sE8F — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 13, 2025

Teahupoo has been the standout runner in the 3m hurdles division this season, and he will line up in the Stayers’ Hurdle as the warm favourite for Ireland. Gordon Elliott’s runner was second in the Championship race in 2025, but he is fancied to go one place better.

On day two of the meeting, Marine Nationale heads the field for the Queen Mother Championship Chase. He will take on fellow Irish raider Majborough in the 2m chase contest.

The 2026 Cheltenham Festival takes place between Tuesday, 9th of March and Friday, 12th of March. There are 28 races across the week, with one Championship contest scheduled for each day.

