Team News – Two Changes for Galway Hurlers Ahead of Cork Clash

Two Changes for Galway Hurlers Ahead of Cork Clash

Galway have made two changes to their starting line-up for Saturday night’s Allianz Hurling League Round 2 meeting with Cork at Pearse Stadium (7.00pm, live on GBFM).

Ronan Glennon comes into the defence in place of injured captain Darren Morrissey, while Cathal Mannion moves into midfield, replacing Thomas Monaghan. There is also a notable boost on the bench, with Conor Cooney included in the matchday squad.

The Tribesmen are looking to respond after a challenging opening round last weekend, when they were beaten by Tipperary in Thurles despite a competitive performance against the All-Ireland champions.

Cork, by contrast, arrive in Salthill with momentum after an impressive opening-round win over Waterford, and will be aiming to maintain that early form.

With both sides keen to make an early statement in Division 1A, Saturday night’s contest promises to be a searching test for Micheál Donoghue’s Galway side under the Pearse Stadium lights.

