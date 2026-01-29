HomeGAATeam News - Two Changes for Galway Hurlers Ahead of Cork Clash
GAA

Team News – Two Changes for Galway Hurlers Ahead of Cork Clash

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

Two Changes for Galway Hurlers Ahead of Cork Clash

Galway have made two changes to their starting line-up for Saturday night’s Allianz Hurling League Round 2 meeting with Cork at Pearse Stadium (7.00pm, live on GBFM).

Ronan Glennon comes into the defence in place of injured captain Darren Morrissey, while Cathal Mannion moves into midfield, replacing Thomas Monaghan. There is also a notable boost on the bench, with Conor Cooney included in the matchday squad.

The Tribesmen are looking to respond after a challenging opening round last weekend, when they were beaten by Tipperary in Thurles despite a competitive performance against the All-Ireland champions.

Cork, by contrast, arrive in Salthill with momentum after an impressive opening-round win over Waterford, and will be aiming to maintain that early form.

With both sides keen to make an early statement in Division 1A, Saturday night’s contest promises to be a searching test for Micheál Donoghue’s Galway side under the Pearse Stadium lights.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Champions League Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw: Everything You Need to Know
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie