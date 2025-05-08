HomeGAAArmagh v Donegal: All-Ireland Champs Face Ulster Kings in Blockbuster Final Rematch
Armagh v Donegal: All-Ireland Champs Face Ulster Kings in Blockbuster Final Rematch

By JoeNa Connacht
Armagh v Donegal: All-Ireland Champs Face Ulster Kings in Blockbuster Final Rematch

Clones will be packed to the rafters this weekend as reigning All-Ireland champions Armagh go head-to-head with Ulster title holders Donegal in a mouth-watering Ulster Football Championship Final rematch. This repeat of last year’s epic decider promises fireworks, especially with so much recent history between these two Ulster powerhouses.

Donegal edged that 2024 final after a dramatic penalty shootout, winning 6-5 after the sides couldn’t be separated in normal and extra time. Now, Armagh return with silverware in hand, looking to claim their first Ulster title since 2008.

Betting Odds: Draw the Value as Bookies Edge Towards Donegal

The bookies make Donegal favourites at 4/6, with Armagh priced at 6/4, but the standout value lies in the draw at 8/1. Given the razor-thin margins between the teams and last year’s final also going to penalties, tipping the draw in normal time looks the smartest play.

Paths to the Final

Armagh

  • Armagh 1-34 Antrim 1-23 (Quarter-Final)
  • Armagh 0-23 Tyrone 0-22 (Semi-Final)

Donegal

  • Donegal 1-25 Derry 1-15 (Preliminary Round)
  • Donegal 0-23 Monaghan 0-21 (Quarter-Final)
  • Donegal 1-19 Down 0-16 (Semi-Final)

Recent Meetings

  • 2024: Donegal 0-20 Armagh 0-20 (Donegal won 6-5 on pens)
  • 2022: Armagh 3-17 Donegal 0-16 (Qualifiers)
  • 2022: Donegal 1-16 Armagh 0-12 (Ulster QF)
  • 2020: Donegal 1-22 Armagh 0-13 (Ulster SF)
  • 2015: Donegal 2-11 Armagh 0-8 (Ulster QF)

Four of the last five meetings have gone Donegal’s way, but Armagh are trending upward and look more dangerous with each outing.

Ulster Final Flashbacks

  • 2024: Donegal 0-20 Armagh 0-20 (Donegal won on pens)
  • 2006: Armagh 1-9 Donegal 0-9
  • 2004: Armagh 3-15 Donegal 0-11
  • 2002: Armagh 1-14 Donegal 1-10
  • 1990: Donegal 0-15 Armagh 0-14

Storylines and Stats

  • Armagh are chasing their first Ulster title since 2008.
  • Donegal are bidding for their seventh provincial crown since 2011.
  • Armagh and Donegal have met in two of the last three Ulster finals.
  • Donegal won their league clash 0-21 to 1-10 earlier this year.
  • McGeeney and McGuinness are both seasoned managers, adding a tactical edge to this rivalry.

Tip: Back the Draw at 8/1

With so little to separate them and history repeating itself last year, the draw at 8/1 in normal time is the value tip of the weekend. A cagey, tactical battle is likely, with extra time (and possibly penalties) once again needed to split them.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

