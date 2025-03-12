Irish well represented in Wednesday’s four Grade 1 races

It’s day two of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival where the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase at 4.00pm is the feature.

Six Irish horses are among the field of eight for the Grade 1 contest over two miles, where the Nicky Henderson-trained Jonbon, owned by J.P. McManus, will start as the race favourite.

Marine Nationale, a winner of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2023, is the strongest Irish challenger, having posted a career-best Racing Post Rating in the Dublin Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival last month.

Former winners of the Champion Chase, Energumene and Captain Guinness, contest again this year, with the former likely to have more support in the betting marker.

New McManus recruit could deny Irish in opener

The opening Grade 1 Turners’ Novices’ Hurdle over two miles five furlongs will have eight Irish-trained runners in the 11-horse race. Here again, another J.P. McManus-owned English-trained horse – Dan Skelton’s The New Lion – may deny the overseas challenge.

An Irish winner is guaranteed in the 2.00 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, with all runners making the trip from this side of the Irish Sea. Willie Mullins accounts for four of the seven, Gordon Elliott has two, and Henry de Bromhead has one representative.

Strong Irish challenge in the Champion Bumper

The fourth and final Grade 1 of Wednesday’s action is the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at 5.20pm. The race which will close the day two card has Copacabana heading the betting market for Willie and Patrick Mullins. His stable companion, Gameofinches, the mount of Paul Townend, is next best with the bookmakers, followed by Gordon Elliott’s Kalypso’chance, who will be ridden by Jack Kennedy.

