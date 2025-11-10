Expected Ireland Starting Team to Face Australia – Full Line-Up

Expected Ireland XV to Face Australia – Selection Calls, Pressure Points and Full Line-Up

Ireland enter their second Test of the November window under significant scrutiny. A 41–10 win over Japan felt more like a warning light than a confidence boost, and the selection for the clash with Australia is expected to reflect both the need for stability and the urgency to sharpen key areas. With the Wallabies arriving in Dublin wounded and unpredictable, Ireland must find rhythm, accuracy and intensity from the opening whistle.

Back Three: Power, Pace and Territory

The backfield is expected to remain built around experience and versatility. Mack Hansen should return at full-back, offering counter-attacking flair and reliability. Tommy O’Brien is in form and brings defensive sharpness, while James Lowe remains Ireland’s primary territorial kicker and wide carrier.

Midfield: Control, Defensive Structure and Gainline Options

Sticking with the familiar looks most likely. Garry Ringrose, the defensive general, continues to be central to Ireland’s shape, while Stuart McCloskey provides physicality, direct carrying and structure in midfield. Their understanding is crucial, especially against an athletic Australian pairing.

Half-Backs: Tempo and Tactical Control

Jack Crowley retains the 10 jersey, tasked with game management and unlocking width. Jamison Gibson-Park returns at scrum-half, pushing tempo, scanning space and dictating rhythm. Ireland’s attack must be sharper here — slow ball killed flow in Yokohama.

Front Row: Experience and Scrummaging Duty

Experience still trumps experimentation. Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are expected to start again, tasked with stabilising the scrum and delivering cleaner lineout delivery. All three offer powerful defensive work around the field.

Second Row: Leadership and Breakdown Pressure

James Ryan continues to steer the lineout, while Tadhg Beirne operates as the disruptor — stripping ball, reading rucks and generating turnovers. This pairing gives Ireland height and mobility.

Back Row: Balance, Breakdown and Ball-Carry

Ryan Baird brings athleticism and lineout reach on the blindside. Caelan Doris is again expected to captain the side from openside, offering breakdown accuracy and tempo. Jack Conan adds carrying power at No.8, giving Ireland a direct outlet against Australia’s defensive line.

✅ Predicted Ireland Starting XV

Mack Hansen Tommy O’Brien Garry Ringrose Stuart McCloskey James Lowe Jack Crowley Jamison Gibson-Park Andrew Porter Dan Sheehan Tadhg Furlong James Ryan Tadhg Beirne Ryan Baird Caelan Doris (captain) Jack Conan

✅ Bench Impact Options

Ronan Kelleher

Paddy McCarthy

Thomas Clarkson

Cian Prendergast

Josh van der Flier

Craig Casey

Sam Prendergast

Jimmy O’Brien

Verdict

This XV offers structure and familiarity but still carries pressure to deliver cohesion. Australia remain capable of chaos and counter-punch rugby — Ireland must rediscover accuracy and aggression in the collision zone to avoid another disjointed performance. With major Tests still ahead, the Wallabies clash comes at the perfect time to reset confidence and start building momentum.

