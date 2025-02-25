HomeRacing irishAidan O’Brien’s 2025 Epsom Derby Entries Revealed
Aidan O'Brien's 2025 Epsom Derby Entries Revealed

Benny Glynn
By Benny Glynn
0
24
Apples And Bananas and Dylan Browne McMonagle won the Goffs Million for trainer Joseph O'Brien. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Aidan O’Brien’s Powerhouse Squad: 2025 Epsom Derby Entries Revealed

The road to the 246th Betfred Derby is heating up, and legendary trainer Aidan O’Brien is once again set to dominate the headlines with a formidable lineup of 17 entries for the 2025 Epsom Derby. Known for his unmatched success in this iconic Group 1 race, the Ballydoyle maestro aims to add another chapter to his illustrious Derby legacy on Saturday, June 7th, 2025.

With a staggering £1.5 million prize fund up for grabs, the 1m 4f 6y classic promises another thrilling showdown, and O’Brien’s entries reflect a perfect blend of blue-blooded colts and rising stars. Let’s take a closer look at his impressive 2025 Epsom Derby squad.

Aidan O’Brien’s 2025 Epsom Derby Entries:

1. Acapulco Bay (IRE) – Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith
2. Aftermath (IRE) – Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith
3. Delacroix (IRE) – Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor
4. Expanded (IRE) – Coolmore/Westerberg/Mrs A. M. O’Brien
5. Galveston – Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/P M Brant
6. Genealogy – Tabor/Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Brant
7. Henri Matisse (IRE) – Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Smith/Merriebelle
8. Isambard Brunel (USA) – Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor
9. Lambourn (IRE) – Mrs John Magnier, Mr M. Tabor & Mr D. Smith
10. Mount Kilimanjaro (FR) – Mrs John Magnier, Mr M. Tabor & Mr D. Smith
11. Officer (IRE) – Mrs John Magnier, Mr M. Tabor & Mr D. Smith
12. Puppet Master (IRE) – Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor
13. Roosevelt – Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/P M Brant
14. Saratoga (IRE) – Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor
15. Scandinavia (USA) – Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier
16. Serious Contender (IRE) – Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor
17. Shackleton (IRE) – P Brant/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith
18. The Lion In Winter (IRE) – Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier
19. Thrice (IRE) – Mrs John Magnier, Mr M. Tabor & Mr D. Smith
20. Trinity College (IRE) – M Matsushima/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith
21. Twain (IRE) – Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier

Key Contenders to Watch:

• Henri Matisse (IRE) – With a pedigree steeped in Derby-winning bloodlines, Henri Matisse could be Ballydoyle’s leading hope.
• Saratoga (IRE) – A consistent performer last season, many believe Saratoga has the stamina and class to thrive over the Derby distance.
• Roosevelt – Showing strong form in the juvenile ranks, Roosevelt could be a dark horse in this year’s renewal.
• The Lion In Winter (IRE) – Strong finishing ability makes this colt one to keep on the radar.
• Trinity College (IRE) – Backed by global connections, this contender adds international flair to O’Brien’s lineup.

Can O’Brien Reclaim the Derby Throne?

Aidan O’Brien’s relationship with the Epsom Derby is one of dominance. With a record-breaking nine Derby victories, including legends like Galileo and Camelot, the Ballydoyle wizard knows exactly what it takes to win at Epsom.

This year’s entries underscore O’Brien’s intent to maintain his iron grip on this iconic race. The sheer depth of talent in his squad increases the likelihood of yet another Derby triumph. With names like Henri Matisse and Saratoga leading the charge, O’Brien’s chances look as strong as ever.

What’s Next? Key Derby Dates
• Second Entry Stage – April 23rd, 2025
• First Scratching Deadline – May 6th, 2025
• Second Scratching Deadline – May 20th, 2025
• Five-Day Confirmations & Supplementary Entry – June 2nd, 2025
• Final Declaration – June 5th, 2025

Final Thoughts:

Aidan O’Brien’s 2025 Epsom Derby entries highlight his unrivalled depth in classic contenders. With 21 hopefuls on the path to Epsom glory, he once again stands as the trainer to beat. Will this year see O’Brien secure a record-extending 10th Derby win, or will a new name emerge from the pack?

The countdown is on. Epsom Downs awaits its next champion.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Benny Glynn
Benny Glynn
