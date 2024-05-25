HomeGAAArmagh Secures Victory Over Westmeath with Five-Point Win
Armagh Secures Victory Over Westmeath with Five-Point Win

Final Score: Armagh 0-16, Westmeath 0-11

Armagh heads to Celtic Park on Saturday to face Mickey Harte’s Derry with a win behind them following this comfortable five-point success over Westmeath.

First Half Highlights

After being a point ahead at the break, a four-point burst after the resumption gave the Orchard the power to keep the Lakelanders at arm’s length.

Armagh were without the injured Rian O’Neill and they then lost Conor O’Neill, who was carried off injured in the first half to the applause of 5,989 fans.

Sam McCartan and Conor Turbitt (free) traded points before McCartan grabbed his second and Stefan Campbell stroked over after referee Conor Lane played advantage.

Tieran Kelly and Conor O’Neill tagged on points, but Westmeath responded shortly after as Ronan Toole was on target and Robbie Forde landed a great long-range effort.

The impressive Ciaran Mackin and the busy Rory Grugan (free) made it a two-point game again, but only briefly as John Heslin fired over a difficult free from just inside the terrace sideline and O’Toole bagged his second after a superb delivery from Ray Connellan.

Momentum was with Westmeath, but Armagh held firm and Turbitt’s second converted free gave the Orchard the lead at the break, 0-7 to 0-6.

Second Half Highlights

Armagh rattled over four points in the six opening minutes of the second half, two from Oisin Conaty, a stunning point from the magnificent Grugan, and Andrew Murnin was on target too after being quickest to react when Stefan Campbell’s effort struck the woodwork.

However, it took another 10 minutes before either side added to their tally until Grugan’s converted free doubled scores and then Westmeath full-back Kevin Maguire replied and Luke McLoughlin narrowed the gap.

Grugan tagged on another score and the game opened up in the closing stages as Armagh substitute Aidan Nugent (0-2) stretched Armagh’s lead while Westmeath substitute Stephen Smith was denied a goal thanks to a great save from Blaine Hughes, who got a hand to the substitute’s low rasping shot.

Armagh were on top with Grugan confidently pointing for his fifth time of the evening following a great fetch from Mackin and while Westmeath needed goals Heslin was content to post two frees as the Orchard prevailed.

Armagh: Blaine Hughes, Barry McCambridge, Aaron McKay, Peter McGrane, Conor O’Neill (0-1), Ciaran Mackin (0-1), Aidan Forker, Tiernan Kelly (0-1), Ben Crealey, Joe McElroy, Rory Grugan (0-5, 3fs), Stefan Campbell (0-1), Oisin Conaty (0-2), Andrew Murnin (0-1), Conor Turbitt (0-2, 2fs).

Subs: Greg McCabe for C O’Neill (20’), Oisin O’Neill for Crealey (HT), Jason Duffy for Campbell (50’ Aidan Nugent (0-2, 1f) for Turbit (59’), Jarly Og Burns for Murnin (67’).

Westmeath: Jason Daly, Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire (0-2), James Dolan, Sam McCartan (0-2), Ronan Wallace, Charlie Drumm, Ray Connellan, Andy McCormack, Jonathan Lynam, Ronan O’Toole (0-2), Conor Dillon, Luke Loughlin (0-1), John Heslin (0-3, 3fs), Robbie Forde (0-1).

Subs: Matthew Whitaker for Dillon (40), David Lynch for Forde (54’), Kieran Martin for Gonoud (59’), Stephen Smith for Loughlin (67’).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).

