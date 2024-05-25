Louth Triumphs Over Meath with Convincing Victory

Final Score: Louth 3-10, Meath 0-9

By Dan Bannon at Inniskeen

Louth’s Craig Lennon netted two crucial goals against Meath in Inniskeen, sealing a memorable win for the hosts.

First Half Highlights

Lennon came to the fore with a late winner in the 2022 Allianz Football League, but the St. Mochta’s man wiped out 49 years of championship hurt with his first-half display.

Living just over the border, the Louth villager twice found the net after talisman Sam Mulroy smashed past Billy Hogan in the 14th minute.

That major gave the hosts the lead for the first time in the derby and one they would not relent.

Mathew Costello, Meath vice captain, pointed his side’s first score of the game bravely after his father Paul passed away a few hours prior to throw-in. Colm O’Rourke’s side started quite well through points from Ronan Jones from distance and a punched effort from Seán Coffey.

However, the contest was very much over once Lennon struck his second after Mulroy’s effort struck the upright. If there was fortune for this second, Lennon’s first was after a brave run. Louth led 3-5 to 0-5 at half time.

Second Half Highlights

The second half was all about control. Bevan Duffy was black-carded after the restart. Meath lacked ideas and besides Eoghan Frayne’s best efforts, Louth could bask in ending the 10-game losing streak.

Scorers for Louth: Sam Mulroy 1-6 (6fs) Craig Lennon 2-1, Bevan Duffy, Ciarán Keenan and Ciarán Downey 0-1 each

Scorers for Meath: Eoghan Frayne 0-3 (2fs), Cillian O’Sullivan (1m), Ronan Jones, Ciarán Caulfield, Mathew Costello, Sean Coffey and Cathal Hickey 0-1 each.

Louth: Niall McDonnell; Donal McKenny, Peter Lynch, Dan Corcoran; Niall Sharkey, Anthony Williams, Craig Lennon; Tommy Durnin, Conor Grimes; Ciarán Keenan, Ciarán Downey, Conall McKeever, Bevan Duffy; Sam Mulroy, Ryan Burns.

Subs: Ciarán Byrne for Duffy (54), Leonard Grey for Lennon (60), Paul Mathews for Burns (63), Conor Early for Keenan (67), Dermot Campbell for Corcoran (71).

Meath: Billy Hogan; Donal Keogan, Adam O’Neill, Ronan Ryan; Harry O’Higgins, Darragh Campion, Seán Coffey; Ronan Jones, Cian McBride; Ciarán Caulfield, Cillian O’Sullivan, Cathal Hickey; James Conlon, Mathew Costello, Eoghan Frayne.

Subs: Conor Gray for McBride (HT), Brian O’Halloran for O’Higgins (ht), Jack O’Connor for O’Sullivan (45), Jordan Morris for Conlon (45), Michael Murphy for Coffey (55).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).

