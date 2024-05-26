Fallen Angel claims Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas

Fallen Angel won the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at The Curragh on Sunday afternoon completing a classic double for the visitors over the weekend.

Winner of the 2023 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the same track during Irish Champions Weekend, the Karl Burke-trained filly was a two and three-quarter length winner over A Lilac Rolla, with Opera Singer next best over the one-mile distance.

Ridden by Danny Tudhope, the daughter of Too Darn Hot only finished eighth in the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month.

Elsewhere on the card, the John Murphy-handled White Birch beat his old rival, dual Derby winner, Auguste Rodin, in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup over a mile and two furlongs.

It was a first Group 1 for the Co Cork-trained son of Ulysses who was third in last year’s Epsom Derby to Aidan O’Brien Auguste Rodin.

The Colin Keane-ridden White Birch is now three for three this season, having previously opened his campaign with a success in the Group 3 Alleged Stakes, before then claiming the Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes.

