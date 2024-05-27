In a dramatic turn of events, Thaakir Abrahams, who this time last year was hailed as one of rugby’s brightest talents, has secured an early departure from Lyon, the prominent Top 14 side, after just a solitary season.

Despite his much-anticipated arrival from the Sharks, Thaakir Abrahams faced an uphill battle for consistent game time, making a mere dozen appearances out of 32 matches this season.

Lyon’s concession to grant his transfer request not only paves the way for a coveted non-JIFF spot on their roster but also signals a major coup for Abrahams, who is now poised to don the prestigious jersey of Munster.