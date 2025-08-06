Day 1 wins for Coyle & Pender at Dublin Horse Show

Irish combinations were successful on the opening day of the 150th Dublin Horse Show on Wednesday.

Home competitors won two of the three international classes in the Main Arena at the RDS, with Jordan Coyle and Michael Pender taking wins.

The opening, Speed Stakes by Heathman Farm, saw Millview Cicero and Coyle win, with a clear round in 52.70 seconds. Irish riders and horses took five of the top-six-placings in the class.

Pender and HHS Fortune are second Irish winners

HHS Fortune and Michael Pender claimed the Minerva Stakes by LHA Group, stopping the clock with a clear round in 51.23 seconds. Here Irish combinations took four of the first five places.

The final international class in the Main Arena on Wednesday went to Germany’s Richard Vogel and Phenyo Van Het Keysersbos. Their time of 67.57 seconds brought them the €9,306 first prize.

Michael Pender and HHS Los Angeles were best of the Irish, taking the runner-up spot, as they stopped the timers in 67.88 seconds.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com