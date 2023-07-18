Limerick vs. Kilkenny: All-Ireland Hurling Final 2023

The 2023 GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship has reached its pinnacle, and the Liam MacCarthy Cup will find its new home in the epic clash between defending champions Limerick and the formidable Kilkenny. Set to take place on Sunday at Croke Park, this showdown promises an exhilarating display of skill, determination, and tradition. Limerick aims to make history as only the third team to achieve a four-in-a-row, while Kilkenny seeks their 37th crown. Let’s delve into the paths both teams took to the final and explore their thrilling rivalry.

Can Limerick Complete All-Ireland Final four in a row

Limerick’s Dominance:

Limerick enters the final with an exceptional track record, bidding to join the exclusive club of teams that have won four successive All-Ireland titles. Led by their seasoned manager, John Kiely, they have been a force to be reckoned with, clinching five titles in the last six years. The defending champions are eager to etch their names in the annals of hurling history by securing yet another momentous victory.

Paths to the Final

Limerick’s Journey:

Limerick’s path to the final has been filled with intense battles and extraordinary displays of skill. Let’s take a look at their remarkable journey in the championship:

– Limerick 1-18 Waterford 0-19 (Munster ’round robin’)

– Clare 1-24 Limerick 2-20 (Munster ’round robin’)

– Limerick 0-25 Tipperary 0-25 (Munster ’round robin’)

– Limerick 3-25 Cork 1-30 (Munster ’round robin’)

– Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22 (Munster final)

– Limerick 2-24 Galway 1-18 (All-Ireland semi-final)

Throughout the championship, Limerick displayed their scoring prowess, with Aaron Gillane leading the charge with an impressive tally of 3-42. The team’s collective efforts have propelled them to the final, with their exceptional goal-scoring ability and strategic gameplay.

## Kilkenny’s Determination

Kilkenny’s Pursuit:

Kilkenny, a team steeped in hurling history, is determined to reclaim the All-Ireland title. Their last triumph came in 2015, and now, under the stewardship of Derek Lyng, they aim to secure their 37th crown. Kilkenny has had a commendable journey throughout the championship, displaying their unwavering spirit and determination.

Championship Meetings and Rivalry

Historic Rivalry:

Limerick and Kilkenny have a storied rivalry, having met fifteen times in the championship. Kilkenny has emerged victorious on nine occasions, while Limerick has secured six victories. The two powerhouses have faced off in nine All-Ireland finals, with Limerick clinching five wins compared to Kilkenny’s four.

In recent years, the rivalry between Limerick and Kilkenny has intensified, with gripping encounters leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Last year’s All-Ireland final saw Limerick emerge triumphant with a scoreline of 1-31 to 2-26, and this year’s Allianz League final further solidified Limerick’s dominance, securing a convincing 2-20 to 0-15 victory.

Key Players and Top Scorers

Limerick’s Offensive Prowess:

Limerick boasts a roster of talented players who have consistently delivered outstanding performances. Here are the top scorers for Limerick in the championship:

1. Aaron Gillane – 3-42 (0-29 frees)

2. Diarmuid Byrnes – 1-19 (0-13 frees, 1-0 pen)

3. Seamus Flanagan – 4-9

4. Tom Morrissey – 0-17 (0-1 free)

5. Cathal O’Neill – 1-10

6. Gearóid Hegarty – 0-8

7. Peter Casey – 0-6

Kilkenny’s Offensive Threat

Key Contributors:

Kilkenny possesses a formidable attacking force, spearheaded by their top scorers:

1. TJ Reid – 2-66 (0-47 frees, 0-6 ’65s’, 0-1 s/l)

2. Eoin Cody – 4-21

3. Martin Keoghan – 5-9

4. Adrian Mullen – 0-15

5. Tom Phelan – 1-9

6. Billy Ryan – 0-10

7. Walter Walsh – 1-5

The Referee and Final Reflections

Crowning the Champions:

The final will be officiated by Wicklow’s John Keenan, who becomes the first Wicklow man to referee the All-Ireland hurling final in several decades. Keenan’s presence on the pitch adds an extra layer of significance to this highly anticipated clash.

As Limerick and Kilkenny prepare to battle for hurling supremacy, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter that will captivate fans and add another glorious chapter to the illustrious history of the All-Ireland hurling final. Both teams possess the skill, determination, and hunger for victory that will undoubtedly make this showdown a spectacle to remember.

Starting teams for Kilkenny v Limerick

We will teams on Thursday evening

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com