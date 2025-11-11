Heads Up Targets Cheltenham Grade Two Test as McConnell Eyes Big Weekend

Champion Bumper runner-up Heads Up is set to continue his promising early hurdling career when he returns to Cheltenham on Friday. John McConnell’s five-year-old finished second in the prestigious National Hunt Flat race at the same track in March, rounding off an excellent campaign.

He made a winning hurdling debut at Listowel in September and, despite a couple of green jumps, travelled powerfully to score by two lengths. Now, he steps into deeper waters as he tackles the Grade Two Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs — a notable rise in both distance and calibre.

McConnell Pleased With Progress

“He’s good, all being well he’s going to Cheltenham on Friday for the Grade Two,” McConnell said.

“It’s a big step up from his run at Listowel but he’s in good nick and schooling well, so we’re going there hopeful he can be competitive.

“He’s done a lot of schooling since his last run, he’s a lot sharper now with his jumping. I’d imagine his trip will be longer than two miles ultimately, so this will be a good guide to where we go with him in the future.”

Moon D’Orange Waiting on Soft Ground

McConnell also has another high-profile horse to consider: Moon D’Orange, who remains a possible runner in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

“We haven’t really had the ground we need for him yet, we want soft ground and we just haven’t had it,” he said.

“He’s in the Coral Gold Cup and there’s every chance we’ll go there if the ground is soft.”

Seddon Returns Safe After Fall at Aintree

Stable favourite Seddon, the versatile 12-year-old, unfortunately came down early at the Chair in the Grand Sefton at Aintree last weekend — but escaped injury.

“Unfortunately the sun was a big factor in the Sefton on Saturday,” McConnell said.

“There was a big shadow at the Chair and he took off there instead of where he should have. He had an easy fall so thankfully he’s OK, but the Chair should probably have been taken out.”

With the horse unharmed, McConnell added: “He’s absolutely fine so he’ll end up going to one of the veterans’ chases, maybe the one at Cheltenham in December.”

For more racing previews and coverage, keep an eye on SportsNewsIRELAND.com.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com