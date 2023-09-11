Ireland beating Romania in 2023 Rugby World Cup – Video highlights

Video Highlights – Ireland had their biggest winning margin ever at a Rugby World Cup when they beat Romania 82-8

Ireland scored twelve tries, including a pair from Jonathan Sexton to bring his points tally on the day to a personal record of 24 in one game, to beat Romania by 82-8.

Peter O’Mahony, Bundee Aki and Tadhg Beirne also scored twice each to add to tries from Rob Herring, Hugo Keenan, Jamision Gibson Park and Joe McCarthy.

Take a look at the Rugby World Cup highlights from the Pool B clash in Bordeaux.

