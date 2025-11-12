Ireland U20s Team Named to Face South Africa in Cork

Ireland U20s Squad Named to Face South Africa in Cork

The Ireland Men’s U20s, sponsored by PwC, have named a strong matchday squad for Friday night’s challenge match against South Africa U20s at Virgin Media Park in Cork (Kick-off 7.30pm).

Head Coach Andrew Browne has assembled an extended panel for a week-long training camp in Cork ahead of the new season, with several returning internationals included in the 23-man squad.

Leinster prop Sami Bishti will captain the side, with Charlie Molony, Tom Wood and Donnacha McGuire all back in green after impressing during last season’s U20 Six Nations campaign.

Former Dublin minor footballer and current Trinity College top try-scorer Noah Byrne starts at full-back, while the squad also features a blend of experience and exciting new talent from across the provinces.

Friday’s fixture offers a valuable early test for Browne and his coaching team as preparations ramp up for the 2026 U20 Six Nations, which kicks off in February. The match will allow the coaching staff to assess squad depth, combinations, and fitness levels against one of world rugby’s top age-grade sides.

🎟 Tickets are available now via

Ticketmaster.ie, and the match will be streamed live on

IrishRugby+, with coverage supported by PwC, the official sponsor of the Ireland U20s.

Ireland Men’s U20s Matchday Squad vs South Africa U20s

Friday, 7.30pm – Virgin Media Park, Cork

15. Noah Byrne (DUFC/Leinster)

Noah Byrne (DUFC/Leinster) 14. Charlie Molony (UCD/Leinster)

Charlie Molony (UCD/Leinster) 13. Sean Walsh (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Sean Walsh (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) 12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)

James O’Leary (UCC/Munster) 11. Daniel Ryan (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Daniel Ryan (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) 10. Tom Wood (Garryowen/Munster)

Tom Wood (Garryowen/Munster) 9. Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster)

1. Max Doyle (UCD/Leinster)

Max Doyle (UCD/Leinster) 2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 3. Sami Bishti (UCD/Leinster) (captain)

Sami Bishti (UCD/Leinster) (captain) 4. Donnacha McGuire (UCD/Leinster)

Donnacha McGuire (UCD/Leinster) 5. Dylan McNeice (UCD/Leinster)

Dylan McNeice (UCD/Leinster) 6. Joe Finn (Garryowen/Munster)

Joe Finn (Garryowen/Munster) 7. Arthur Ashmore (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

Arthur Ashmore (Terenure College RFC/Leinster) 8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements