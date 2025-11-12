HomeRugbyRugby IrishIreland U20s Team Named to Face South Africa in Cork
Ireland U20s Team Named to Face South Africa in Cork

Ireland U20s Squad Named to Face South Africa in Cork

The Ireland Men’s U20s, sponsored by PwC, have named a strong matchday squad for Friday night’s challenge match against South Africa U20s at Virgin Media Park in Cork (Kick-off 7.30pm).

Head Coach Andrew Browne has assembled an extended panel for a week-long training camp in Cork ahead of the new season, with several returning internationals included in the 23-man squad.

Leinster prop Sami Bishti will captain the side, with Charlie Molony, Tom Wood and Donnacha McGuire all back in green after impressing during last season’s U20 Six Nations campaign.

Former Dublin minor footballer and current Trinity College top try-scorer Noah Byrne starts at full-back, while the squad also features a blend of experience and exciting new talent from across the provinces.

Friday’s fixture offers a valuable early test for Browne and his coaching team as preparations ramp up for the 2026 U20 Six Nations, which kicks off in February. The match will allow the coaching staff to assess squad depth, combinations, and fitness levels against one of world rugby’s top age-grade sides.

Ireland Men’s U20s Matchday Squad vs South Africa U20s

Friday, 7.30pm – Virgin Media Park, Cork

  • 15. Noah Byrne (DUFC/Leinster)
  • 14. Charlie Molony (UCD/Leinster)
  • 13. Sean Walsh (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
  • 12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)
  • 11. Daniel Ryan (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
  • 10. Tom Wood (Garryowen/Munster)
  • 9. Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster)
  • 1. Max Doyle (UCD/Leinster)
  • 2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • 3. Sami Bishti (UCD/Leinster) (captain)
  • 4. Donnacha McGuire (UCD/Leinster)
  • 5. Dylan McNeice (UCD/Leinster)
  • 6. Joe Finn (Garryowen/Munster)
  • 7. Arthur Ashmore (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)
  • 8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements

  • 16. Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • 17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
  • 18. Blake McClean (Instonians RFC/Ulster)
  • 19. Sean Walsh (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)
  • 20. Michael O’Sullivan (UCC/Munster)
  • 21. Fergus Callington (Durham University/IQ Rugby)
  • 22. Conor O’Shaughnessy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
  • 23. Johnny O’Sullivan (DUFC/Leinster)

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Super Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth as Revenue Surges 26%
